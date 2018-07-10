From showery to steamy; excessive heat watch Wednesday

It’s that time of the year where the forecast usually includes words like hot, steamy, and stormy. We’ll get a little of all three in the next few days.

Morning thunderstorms in western Minnesota fade in intensity as they slide east toward the Twin Cities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model shows the storm cluster fading as it reaches the Twin Cities Tuesday.

Free sauna

A hot, muggy air mass builds into Minnesota Wednesday. You’ll notice the dew points on the rise once again. Dew points soar into the 70s, and a pool of dew points may approach the ungodly 80-degree mark just west of the Twin Cities by 5 p.m. Friday. Is schwitz still a word?

Excessive heat watch

The combination of highs in the 90s and dew points well into the 70s make it feel more Guam than Golden Valley Wednesday. Heat index values will top 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

An excessive heat watch is up for Wednesday. Excessive seems like the right word. You may hear other, four-letter words used as well.

Severe risk too

The fuel for severe storms is there. The risk favors northern half of Minnesota Wednesday, then sags south toward the Twin Cities Wednesday night into Thursday.

The risk favors northern half of Minnesota Wednesday, then sags south toward the Twin Cities Wednesday night into Thursday.

Free AC next week

The longer range models continue to suggest a fresh Canadian air mass next week. Highs in the 70s to near 80 with dew points in the 40s and 50s will feel mighty nice.

Stay tuned.