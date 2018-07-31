Fresh breezes Wednesday; more 90s lurking

We’re getting our money’s worth in summer 2018 in Minnesota. The mercury soared to 87 degrees again today at MSP Airport. So far this summer is running about 2.6 degrees warmer than average in the Twin Cities. For now get ready to enjoy another refreshing cool front Wednesday.

Inbound cool front

NOAA’s HRRR model tracks a band of scattered T-showers moving south across Minnesota overnight. Spotty rain and thunder should reach the Twin Cities by AM rush hours Wednesday.

NOAA HRRR model overnight into Wednesday morning via tropical tidbits.

Minimal severe risk

Ther risk for severe storms is low with our inbound front. NOAA’s Storm Prediction center paints a marginal risk for severe storms up north tonight and in southern Minnesota Wednesday.

Fresh breeze Wednesday

Wednesday feels almost Septemberish in northeast Minnesota. Cooler breezes off Lake Superior will keep temperatures in the 60s. Highs in the 70s will feel pretty nice around the rest of Minnesota.

NOAA

Summer steam returns 

Summer heat and humidity levels rise this weekend. By next week, we could be logging more 90 degree days in the Twin Cities and much of southern and western Minnesota.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Smoky skies

We’ve seen some elevated smoke layers blow across Minnesota in the past week. But the mountains and valleys in California and the west can trap and focus smoke closer to ground level.

As you might expect in this situation, air quality is poor in many areas in California.

I’m grateful for our fresh Minnesota breezes.