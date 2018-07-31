Fresh breezes Wednesday; more 90s lurking

We’re getting our money’s worth in summer 2018 in Minnesota. The mercury soared to 87 degrees again today at MSP Airport. So far this summer is running about 2.6 degrees warmer than average in the Twin Cities. For now get ready to enjoy another refreshing cool front Wednesday.

Inbound cool front

NOAA’s HRRR model tracks a band of scattered T-showers moving south across Minnesota overnight. Spotty rain and thunder should reach the Twin Cities by AM rush hours Wednesday.

Minimal severe risk

Ther risk for severe storms is low with our inbound front. NOAA’s Storm Prediction center paints a marginal risk for severe storms up north tonight and in southern Minnesota Wednesday.

A cold front crosses the area tonight. Some strong storms are possible in the dark green shaded area of the map. #wiwx #mnwx pic.twitter.com/pIHoDJgVCn — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 31, 2018

Fresh breeze Wednesday

Wednesday feels almost Septemberish in northeast Minnesota. Cooler breezes off Lake Superior will keep temperatures in the 60s. Highs in the 70s will feel pretty nice around the rest of Minnesota.

Summer steam returns

Summer heat and humidity levels rise this weekend. By next week, we could be logging more 90 degree days in the Twin Cities and much of southern and western Minnesota.

Smoky skies

We’ve seen some elevated smoke layers blow across Minnesota in the past week. But the mountains and valleys in California and the west can trap and focus smoke closer to ground level.

As you might expect in this situation, air quality is poor in many areas in California.

#CarrFire Due to poor air quality please limit outdoor activites and remain inside with windows and doors closed. Use an air conditioner with a recirculation setting if possible. Visit the AQI Map at https://t.co/5oTCkhIoOd for detailed information pic.twitter.com/BI2SbEx0NQ — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) July 31, 2018

I’m grateful for our fresh Minnesota breezes.