Excessive heat watch and thunder chance for the 4th; SW Minnesota flood update

Radar indicates 3 to 7 inches of rain has fallen from Redwood Falls to Lucan. Rainfall reports as of 7 am:

Redwood Falls: 5.94"

Lucan: 4.55"

Beaver Falls: 3.88"

Hanley Falls: 3.04"

Hwy 14 between Tracy & Walnut Grove is flooded.

Marshall, Tracy and Redwood Falls were all in the heavy rain path.

Additional reports included 10.50 inches in Wabasso:

The Minnesota State Climatology Office’s summary of the torrential rains states:

Repeated heavy thunderstorms produced flash-flooding in southwestern Minnesota during the morning of July 3, 2018.

Thunderstorms developed overnight in the Dakotas and central Minnesota, but one thunderstorm cell that formed between Marshall and Redwood Falls never seemed to go away, and ended up producing rainfall totals of over five inches.

The largest rainfall amounts fell along and southwest of the Minnesota River, in and around Redwood Falls, Marshall, Tracy, Slayton, and Walnut Grove, where rainfall totals of 3-5 inches were common. The National Weather Service Cooperative Observer at Redwood Falls reported 5.25 inches as of 7 AM. of An automated tipping bucket at a stream gaging site near Redwoods Falls unofficially tallied over seven inches.

Their summary includes a radar loop of the thunderstorms. It shows “training” thunderstorms, which means that they were moving over same areas repeatedly, like train cars moving along a rail line.

Many roads were flooded, and some were washed out:

Flood warnings and watches



Flood warnings continue for the light-green shaded areas on the Twin Cities NWS office watch/warning map:

Details of the flood warnings:

The torrential rains will lead to some higher river levels in southern Minnesota.

You can go to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service page and click on a location for river level details and forecasts.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

There is a flood watch in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for portions of northern Minnesota:

How rare are these flooding rains?

There was an unofficial report of 7 inches of rain at Redwood Falls, and a few higher amounts elsewhere.

NOAA’s Atlas14 is the most modern way to estimate how often a specific location can be expected to see a specific amount of rain.

Here’s what Atlas 14 shows for Redwood Falls:

It appears that Redwood Falls was in the “500 year rainfall” range with their 7 to 8 inch total in 6 hours. Wabasso, to the southwest of Redwood Falls, was probably in their “1000 year rainfall” category with over 10 inches.

The Twin Cities metro area 10-inch rainfall on July 23-24, 1987 was in the 500 year storm category on the Atlas 14 chart, but it was only about an inch from reaching the 1000 year storm category.

Thunderstorm chances

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern and central Minnesota overnight this Tuesday night and in all parts of Minnesota on the 4th of July.

Several rain-free hours are expected on Wednesday, but there is a chance that showers and thunderstorms will affect some festivities.

Some of the thunderstorms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center of the NWS has a large portion of Minnesota in a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday and Wednesday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

The heat

Northern Minnesota will have highs in the lower 80s on the 4th of July.

It’s a different story in the south, with lower 90s on tap in many spots:

The Twin Cities metro area, and areas to the south and east, are in an excessive heat watch from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the 4th of July:

Details of the excessive heat watch:

Southeastern Minnesota is in a heat advisory during the afternoon and early evening of the 4th.

It’ll be cooler on Thursday, and through the coming weekend.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday, followed by middle 80s this coming weekend.