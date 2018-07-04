Excessive heat warning; showers and thunderstorms at times today and this evening

Highs in the 90s and dew point temps in the 70s. That’s what we’ll see in much of the southern half of Minnesota this 4th of July.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Hennepin and Ramsey counties from noon to 8 p.m., with heat advisories in much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

The light-green shaded areas on the Twin Cities NWS office watch/warning map are flood warnings.

Here are details of the excessive heat warning:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

536 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 MNZ060-062-041900-

/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0004.180704T1700Z-180705T0100Z/

Hennepin-Ramsey-

Including the cities of Minneapolis and St Paul

536 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Wednesday afternoon and evening. Peak afternoon heat indices

around 105 degrees are possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

And the heat advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

536 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 MNZ051-059-061-063-066>070-074>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ023>028-

041900-

/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0010.180704T1700Z-180705T0100Z/

Sherburne-Wright-Anoka-Washington-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-

Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-

Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-

Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Elk River, Monticello, Blaine,

Stillwater, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings,

New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,

Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea,

Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls,

and Eau Claire

536 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the low to mid 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Wednesday afternoon and evening. Peak afternoon heat indices

around 105 degrees are possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside.

When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Severe weather potential

Minnesota will have showers and thunderstorms at times today and tonight.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 9 a.m. today for a few counties from Lake of the Woods county southward:

An additional severe thunderstorm watch may be needed to the east.

The Storm Prediction Center of the NWS has a large portion of Minnesota in a slight risk of severe weather today and tonight:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

There’s a flood watch out for portions of northeastern and north-central and central Minnesota:

National Weather Service Duluth MN

353 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 …Flooding Possible Today in Parts of Central into Northeast

Minnesota… .Flooding is possible from thunderstorms across parts of central

and northeast Minnesota today. Soils across the region are wet

from recent rains earlier this week, so the soil will be less able

to absorb more rainfall today. The runoff could lead to ponding

and some flooding. MNZ010-011-018-019-025-026-033>035-041700-

/O.CON.KDLH.FA.A.0001.000000T0000Z-180705T0000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-North Itasca-Central St. Louis-

North Cass-South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Bigfork,

Hibbing, Walker, Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd,

and Hill City

353 AM CDT Wed Jul 4 2018 …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING… The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Minnesota, north central Minnesota,

and northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, in

east central Minnesota, Crow Wing and Northern Aitkin. In

north central Minnesota, Koochiching, North Cass, North

Itasca, South Cass, and South Itasca. In northeast Minnesota,

Central St. Louis and North St. Louis. * Through this evening * Several rounds of showers and storms are expected into early

Wednesday evening which may lead to flooding. Storms are

expected to increase in coverage this evening and continue

overnight. More storms will occur on Wednesday. Portions of

the area received heavy rain over the past couple of days and

the additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. * If you encounter water on a roadway, turn around and don`t

drown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.