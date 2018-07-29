Copy/paste weekend; August heat ahead

If you enjoyed Saturday, you’re going to love this last July Sunday.

Look for a nearly identical weather day today across Minnesota. Highs run in the 70s in most of Minnesota today, with a few low 80s again in southern Minnesota.

Late day T-Showers

A quiet morning sky gives way to another puffy cloud-fest this afternoon. Look for spotty popcorn T-Showers to bubble up again today. Coverage reaches about 20-percent once again. Many of us will stay dry, but locally heavy downpours, lightning, and thunderclaps will accompany stronger cells.

We'll see pop-up showers & storms again this afternoon/evening.This forecast radar imagery is just a general overview of expectations, don't focus on specific locations. Most spots will stay dry, but be prepared for the possibility of a downpour and lightning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ug7tWx5u7r — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 29, 2018

Temperature roller coaster this week

Look for another pleasantly cool weather speed bump this week as another cool front drifts south Wednesday. By next weekend, a warm sticky air mass returns to Minnesota. Highs push close to 90 in southern Minnesota by next weekend.

90s again in August

The longer range maps suggest we may see another string of 90s as we move deeper into August. The upper air maps over the northern hemisphere suggest the western heat dome will spill east toward Minnesota by around August 10.

Highs in the 90s are looking more likely in the 2nd week of August.

There’s plenty more beach and lake weather ahead as we turn the corner into late summer.