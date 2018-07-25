Cold Fronted: Coolest air since May invades Minnesota

Ther cold front sailing through the Upper Midwest packs the coldest air mass in over 2 months. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota Thursday.

The last time the mercury failed to hit 70 at MSP Airport? May 12th when we managed just 61 degrees. The record for the coldest maximum temperature at MSP Airport Thursday is 68 degrees set in 1972. We have a shot.

Thursday feels more September than July across Minnesota.

Temperature speed bump

Our September preview will get your attention, but only lasts a couple days. Temperatures rebound into the lower 80s again early next week. Summer is not done yet, folks.

Smoke gets in your eyes

Dozens of wildfires across Canada are still belching out smoky plumes. A plume of smoke is pushing into Minnesota behind the front near the Canadian border.

The elevated smoke layer may produce vivid sunsets in the coming days.