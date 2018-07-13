Classic July weekend; Fresh front next week

Warm and humid with plenty of summer sunshine. You can’t draw it up any more classic this weekend for Minnesota.

The tropical airmass is going nowhere through this weekend, but we will finally get relief from it next week. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/S84cbKTyJJ — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 13, 2018

Northwest flow

The only real rain chance this weekend arrives on Sunday. A cool front begins to sag south. Behind the front, a fresh Canadian air mass arrives next week. Our upper air flow drives in from the northwest next week.

Summer perfection?

Highs in the 70s to near 80? Dew points in the 50s? Where do I sign?

I don’t see any real heat spikes right now for the next 1-2 weeks.

Warm summer so far

2018 has been one of the warmest growing seasons on record. Dr. Mark Seeley has more on this warm season.