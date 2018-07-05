Average feels good in July; pleasant into the weekend

Average feels pretty good this time of year.

Our average July 5 high temp in the Twin Cities metro area is 83 degrees, and that’s exactly where we topped out Thursday afternoon.

That felt great, especially with dew point temps in the comfortable 50s!

We shared sunshine and comfortable temps with most of Minnesota.

Temps peak this time of year

According to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, our warmest average high temp in the Twin Cities metro area is 84 degrees, from July 6 through July 21.

We have a lot of beautiful weather in July, so it’s no wonder that tourists like to visit this time of year.

And, of course, a lot of Minnesotans schedule vacations during July.

We do know that it can occasionally be much warmer than 84 degrees in July.

In 1936, the Twin Cities high temp was over 100 degrees on five consecutive days (July 1o though July 14) and on seven out of nine days if you start on July 6:

Air conditioning didn’t exist yet, so that was a very serious heat wave.

Pleasant Friday and Saturday

Nearby high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and pleasant temps to Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

Friday highs will be in the upper 70s in most of northern Minnesota, with lower 80s central and south:

Highs are expected to be in the 80s statewide on Saturday and Sunday.

Twin Cities metro area highs should be in the mid 80s on Saturday, followed by upper 80s Sunday. We could see highs in the lower 90s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Warm stretch for mid July

The Climate Prediction Center of the NWS shows that warmer than normal temperatures are likely in Minnesota for July 11 through July 15:

Some of those days could be steamy.

Rain chances return later this weekend

Northern Minnesota could see scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night and on Sunday.

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area will see a shower and thunderstorm chance Sunday evening into early Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday evening through Sunday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.