A welcome dry stretch; update of flood warnings and July 4th Bemidji tornado

It was great that most of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, had dry weather for the fireworks last evening.

There were some showers in parts of southwestern and south-central Minnesota.

Bemidji tornado was an EF-1

Some trees were uprooted and a garage was lifted off of its foundation early Wednesday in Bemidji:

The Grand Forks, North Dakota office of the National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado occurred just west of Bemidji State University at around 6:18 a.m. on July 4th.

Their public information statement has details of the NWS damage survey:

Additional details about Wednesday morning storm damage in eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota, plus the radar loop, have been posted by the NWS.

A press release from Beltrami County Emergency Management notes that there was also straight-line wind damage in Bemidji and that the tornado developed too quickly for warning sirens to be activated:

“STORMS AREN’T TAKING A HOLIDAY…

IT’S GETTING REALLY OLD!” -MULLER…

PRESS RELEASE – CONFIRMED TORNADO HITS BEMIDJI

JULY 4TH, 2018

The National Weather Service Office out of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Beltrami County Emergency Management conducted a damage assessment on the afternoon of July 4th, 2018 following damaging severe weather that impacted southern Beltrami County in the early morning hours on the 4th of July.

A concentrated area of damage was identified across Bemidji west of Bemidji State University. The hardest hit area was across the central part of the City of Bemidji along 18th Street NW from Delton Ave NW to Bemidji Ave N and was approximately 200 yards wide. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down. Several garages and lighter construction building sustained damage along with shingle damage to residential roofs. Reviewing the damage it has been determined that a tornado rated at EF1 with winds of 90-100MPH impacted the area. There was additional damage observed to the west/southwest of Bemidji that was likely the result of strong straight-line winds. A retired Sheriff’s Deputy reported seeing a funnel cloud just west of Bemidji moments before the damage reports started to be received by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center.

The tornado was associated with a large complex of thunderstorms that were moving across northern Minnesota in the early morning hours of July 4th. While there were no active severe weather warnings for Beltrami County at the time, the National Weather Service did have the area under a “Significant Weather Advisory” as anticipated impacts were below severe weather criteria. The tornado developed very quickly and there was little to no time for warning. Outdoor warning sirens and CodeRED were not utilized as the storm impacts had expired before activation could take place. The tornado hit at approximately 6:30AM.

There were no injuries as a result of these storms.

This was the fourth significant severe weather incident to impact Beltrami County in the last six days. Beltrami County remains in a State of Emergency due to impacts from severe weather last week where winds of 80-100MPH did significant damage in the central and northeastern part of the county.

The National Weather Service will be releasing additional information on this weather event.

-Christopher Muller

Emergency Management Director

Some needed dry weather

Many parts of Minnesota have seen a lot of rain over the past week.

This rainfall map from the NWS Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service covers the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. today:

Portions of southwestern Minnesota have seen 6 to 8 inches of rain this past week, with the bulk of that rain falling early Tuesday morning. There is one area of 5 to 8 inches of rain in northern Minnesota.

Mostly dry weather is expected across Minnesota today through Saturday. There’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday in the north. Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Flood warning update

The Twin Cities office of the NWS has flood warnings shaded green on their main page:

You can click on the map on the NWS site to get warning details.

Here is a sampling of current flood warnings:

You can also find graphical NWS updates on river levels for many spots around Minnesota throughout the day and night.

If the location of interest is not listed there, try the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service page and click on a location for river level details and forecasts.

The latest hydrograph for the Cottonwood River at New Ulm shows that it has risen almost five feet in the past two days and it is expected to rise about another three-and-one-half feet by late tonight:

Temperature trends

The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota should see highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. 70s will be common elsewhere in Minnesota.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s to the north and lower 80 south:

Mid to upper 80s are expected over most of Minnesota this coming weekend.

