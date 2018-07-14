A warm weekend; scattered showers and thunder possible late Sunday

If you like warm temperatures and dew points in the 60s, you’ll like this weekend.

Saturday will be sun-splashed and rain-free for most Minnesotans, although some pesky clouds could linger over southeastern Minnesota into Saturday afternoon.

Temperature trends

Highs in the 80s are expected throughout Minnesota this Saturday afternoon. Most of the Twin Cities metro area should reach the upper 80s, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see a 90.

On Sunday, cooler 70s spread into northwestern Minnesota, with 80s elsewhere:

Drier dew point temperatures (in the 50s) move into northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon, but the metro area and southern Minnesota won’t see the drier air until Monday.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the lower 80s this coming week.

Our average high temp is 84 degrees this time of year in the metro area.

Rain chances

Scattered thunderstorms could move through parts of northwestern and north-central Minnesota late Saturday night into early Sunday.

The rest of Minnesota will have a chance of few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday evening through Sunday evening:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Flooding update

Flood warnings continue in some locations due to recent heavy rains.

The Twin Cities office of the NWS has flood warnings shaded green on their main page:

You can click on the map on the NWS site to get warning details.

Here are the Friday evening updates on flood warnings to the north:

935 PM CDT FRI JUL 13 2018 The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has extended the * Flood Warning for…

Kanabec County in east central Minnesota… * Until 945 AM CDT Monday. * At 930 PM CDT, flooding is occurring along the Snake River in

Kanabec County, especially in the Mora area. This is in response

to the 5 to 7 inches of rain that fell early Thursday morning. At 9 PM CDT Friday, the river stage at Mora was 14.9 feet. The river

crested this afternoon at 15.06 feet and is expected to continue to

slowly recede in the next couple of days. Several roads, businesses,

and homes in the area are threatened, as well as low lying areas

that back up when the Snake River runs high. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

846 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018 …The flood warning continues for the following rivers in

Minnesota… Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties MNC001-035-150146-

/O.EXT.KDLH.FL.W.0003.180715T0600Z-180717T0000Z/

/ATKM5.1.ER.180715T0600Z.180716T0000Z.180716T1200Z.NO/

846 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018 …Flood Warning now in effect until Monday evening…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Mississippi River At Aitkin.

* At 8:30 PM Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early Sunday morning and

continue to rise to near 13.1 feet by Sunday evening.the river will

fall below flood stage by Monday morning.

* At 13.0 feet…The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few

driveways become covered with water in the Ceadarbrook area. Minor

flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community..

This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.3 feet on May 7 2013.

The NWS will update the flood warning details today.

You can also find graphical NWS updates on river levels for many spots around Minnesota throughout the day and night.

If the location of interest is not listed there, try the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service page and click on a location for river level details and forecasts.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.