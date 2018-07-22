A passing shower or storm for some on Monday; cool by midweek

Most Minnesotans enjoyed great weather this weekend.

With just a few exceptions, our weekend was rain-free and sun-splashed.

It was the type of weather that many of us dream about in January!

Some changes are on tap as we go through this week.

Thunder chance

Parts of northwestern Minnesota are seeing showers and thunderstorms this Sunday evening.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to expand to the south and east overnight, and then gradually weaken.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service indicates a marginal risk of severe weather this Sunday evening and overnight in a small part of northwestern Minnesota:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

A stray shower could make it to the Twin Cities metro area Monday morning, then the metro area and southeastern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm re-develop Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks dry, then Minnesota will have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Temperature trends

Monday afternoon high temps are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s in about the northern half of Minnesota, with lower 80s in the southern half of our favorite state:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach around 84 on Tuesday, followed by 80 on Wednesday.

It might feel a bit like September on Thursday, with a high of about 75, then highs rebound to around 78 on Friday.

I don’t see us reaching 90 degrees in the next 10 days.

I hope that you have a good week!