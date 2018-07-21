A nice weekend; no steamy weather in sight

I think that you’ll enjoy our weekend weather.

Northeastern Minnesota has a chance of scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two this Saturday afternoon and evening, but it’ll be a dry day for most of Minnesota.

I can’t rule out an isolated shower later this Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening in the Twin Cities metro area, but most of the metro should stay dry.

A dry Sunday is on tap as well.

Temperature trends

Minnesota highs are expected to reach the 70s Saturday afternoon across much of Minnesota, but we could touch 80 degrees in parts of the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota.

There should be a lot of lower 80s in about the southern half of Minnesota Sunday afternoon:

We’ll see mainly 70s in the north, with some lower 80s in parts of the northwest.

Twin Cities metro area highs could reach around 84 on Tuesday, followed by 80 Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 83 degrees this coming week, so we’ll be a bit cooler than average for most of the week.

Sunday night into Monday rain chance

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows some rain moving into northwestern Minnesota Sunday evening, then spreading to the east-southeast Sunday night and Monday:

There could also be some scattered thunderstorms.

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Minnesota could also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Weather nuggets

The official Twin Cities high temperature was 105 degrees on this date in 1934. It also reached 105 degrees on the following two days, July 22 and 23 of 1934. Home air-conditioning didn’t exist back then, so that was a serious heat wave.

Our Twin Cities average high temp is 84 degrees from July 6 through July 21. Our average high drops to 83 degrees tomorrow, and it stays at 83 degrees through August 2.

Programming note

