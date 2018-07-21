A nice Sunday, with no steamy weather in sight; flooding update

I’m hearing a lot of positive comments about our current weather pattern.

We can enjoy our outdoor activities without steamy weather!

Sunday will be another keeper.

Temperature trends

Many spots in Minnesota will see highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon:

The northeast will have cooler 70s.

We’ll have highs in the 70s north and lower 80s south on Monday:

Our Twin Cities metro area highs will be around 84 degrees on Tuesday, followed by 81 Wednesday and upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances

Parts of northeastern Minnesota could see scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm this Saturday evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could move into northwestern Minnesota Sunday evening, then spread to the east-southeast Sunday night and Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Sunday evening through Monday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Minnesota will have a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Flooding update

Some rivers in southern Minnesota are still above flood stage due to several bouts of heavy rain in June and July.

The Twin Cities office of the NWS has areas with flood warnings shaded green on their main page:

You can click on the map on the NWS site to get warning details.

Here’s the Saturday morning flood update from the NWS:

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1056 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018 …The flood warning continues for the following rivers in

Minnesota… Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County .Overview… Runoff from recent heavy rainfall has led to both the Cottonwood

and Redwood Rivers to rise above flood stage. No additional

rainfall is expected through Sunday, so the rivers will likely

begin to fall over the next 24 to 36 hours. && MNC015-222155-

/O.EXT.KMPX.FL.W.0033.000000T0000Z-180724T0400Z/

/NWUM5.1.ER.000000T0000Z.180722T0600Z.180723T1000Z.NO/

1056 AM CDT Sat Jul 21 2018 …Flood Warning now expected to end Monday evening…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Cottonwood River at New Ulm.

* until Monday evening.

* At 10:00 AM Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 11.8 feet by

after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage

Monday morning.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Flood waters begin to impact low lying

areas…and some roads along the river.

You can also find graphical NWS updates on river levels for many spots around Minnesota throughout the day and night.

If the location of interest is not listed there, try the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service page and click on a location for river level details and forecasts.

Programming note

