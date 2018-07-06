A bit warmer and more humid this weekend; chance of thunderstorm in the metro Sunday evening

It was a very comfortable Friday.

If you like it a bit warmer, you’ll probably enjoy our weekend temperatures, although our dew points will be on the rise too.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota will see highs in the 80s on Saturday, but parts of the northwest will top 90 degrees:

Dew points near 70 degrees in northwestern Minnesota could combine with the warm temps to generate heat index values of 100 or higher in parts of that region Saturday afternoon.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory that includes five counties of northwestern Minnesota from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday:

The Twin Cities metro area will see dew points creep into the lower 60s on Saturday.

Sunday highs will be in the 80s across most of Minnesota:

A few spots in southern Minnesota and in the Twin Cities metro area could touch 90 degrees.

Metro area dew points are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the mid 80s Monday, followed by upper 80s to around 90 next Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlook for late next week and the following weekend is for warmer than normal temps.

Thunderstorm chances

Some locations in the southern half of Minnesota will see scattered showers and thunderstorms early this Friday evening.

There’s a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in northern Minnesota late Saturday night and Sunday.

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and early on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday evening through Monday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

