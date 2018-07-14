A bit steamy, with a dense fog advisory until 8 a.m.

Here’s a quick look at your Saturday.

Areas of dense fog are expected in portions of Minnesota early this morning.

A dense fog advisory continues until 8 a.m. across much of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, plus western Wisconsin:

Details of the advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

304 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018

141300-

/O.NEW.KMPX.FG.Y.0005.180714T0804Z-180714T1300Z/

Stearns-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-

Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-

Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-

Waseca-Steele-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-

Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of St Cloud, Elk River, Cambridge,

Center City, Willmar, Litchfield, Monticello, Minneapolis,

Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,

Shakopee, Hastings, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,

Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Osceola,

Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie,

Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

304 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018 …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM CDT this

morning. * VISIBILITY…A quarter mile or less outside of urban areas. * IMPACTS…Limited visibilities will make travel difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow down…

use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

A bit steamy this afternoon



Dew points will be a bit sticky today.

High temperatures in the Twin Cities metro area are expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon, and most of Minnesota will top out in the 80s:

We’ll have plenty of sunshine.

A complete Updraft update, which includes your Sunday weather, will be posted here by mid-morning.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.