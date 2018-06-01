Weekend split: Rainy Saturday, sunnier Sunday

Our next shot of rain rolls across Minnesota Saturday. Most of Minnesota gets a good soaking Saturday. The timing could be better, but Sunday looks sunnier and milder.

Warming up next week

The upper air pattern suggests another summer-like air mass next week. Minnesota rides the northern edge of a building heat dome over the Central Plains.

Temperatures push back into mid 80s next week.

It looks like summer is here to stay. The upper air pattern favors significantly warmer than average temperatures for the next two weeks.

Did you enjoy the heat wave over Memorial weekend? We have good news for you then! Signs continue to point to another heat wave setting in across the Plains the end of next week into the following week! Graphic 8-14 day temp outlook from @NWSCPC. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fOfLW6Hazw — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 1, 2018

Two Junes this year

If you compare our April and May average temperatures to normal, we’re basically having two Marches and two Junes this year. May ran more than 8 degrees warmer than average. May’s average temperature of 67.8 degrees is within one degree of the average for June! (68.8)

We’ve already racked up 6 days at or above 90 this year. My gut and historical trends favor 20+ days of 90s this summer. You may want to savor our rainy, cool Saturday.