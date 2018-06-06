Warmest May on record is U.S., Spotty rainfall Friday

We know May was hot in Minnesota. The thermometer at MSP Airport hit 90+ degrees on 6 days, and the Twin Cities recorded the earliest 100 degree temperature on record. The U.S. recorded the warmest May on record.

The Twin Cities ran 8.7 degrees warmer than average in May. For most of the nation, May felt more like June. Temperatures ran at record levels in much of the central and eastern U.S.

Early summer weather pattern

Meteorological summer began June 1st. The weather maps continue to favor a warm and stable weather pattern with temperature running about 5 degrees warmer than average. Thursday will be pleasantly warm across Minnesota. The core of 90-degree heat stays south. For now.

A slight northerly flow allows drier air to seep south. Dew points remain comfortable into Thursday. Good sleeping weather.

Steady as she goes

A few showers may graze southern Minnesota Thursday. But models are backing off on rainfall coverage Friday into Saturday. The forecast is looking drier overall. But there may be a few hit or miss showers Friday. You may just sneak that grad party in outside in the back yard this weekend, and avoid cowering in the garage this year.Saturday is trending drier, and Sunday looks glorious.

Temperatures stay about where they have been with a slight warming trend into next week.