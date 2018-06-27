Warmer Thursday, hot Friday, thunderstorms Saturday

The metro area and many parts of Minnesota should reach the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon — about average for this time of year in the Twin Cities — with some 70s northeast.

Then the heat moves in.

Thursday highs reach the mid to upper 80s in most of Minnesota, with lower 80s northeast:

Friday will be the hottest day of the week, with 90s over about the southern half of Minnesota:

Friday afternoon dew point temperatures in the 70s will combine with the heat to generate heat index values of 100 or higher in parts of the Twin Cities metro and elsewhere in the southern half of Minnesota:

Hot weather will close out the week. Here's the forecast maximum heat indices for Friday afternoon. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/rmhiXjxbdu — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 27, 2018

Metro area highs return to the 80s this weekend.

Thunderstorm chances

An isolated thunderstorm is possible later today in west-central and northern Minnesota.

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to develop in North Dakota and South Dakota on Thursday and move into Minnesota late in the day.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows thunderstorms moving across the northern half of Minnesota overnight Thursday night into early Friday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Some of the thunderstorms could be severe, and the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather in northwestern and north-central Minnesota Thursday and Thursday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

The main severe threat in northern Minnesota appears to be Thursday evening and Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Additional thunderstorms are possible in northern Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening.

Southern and central Minnesota will probably see periods of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night. Here’s NOAA’s Global Forecast System model’s depiction of the potential precipitation pattern:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

River flooding update

The latest flood warning graphic from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service shows many areas with warnings:

The green-shaded areas have flood warnings, and you can click on the map on the NWS page to get warning details. You can also find graphical NWS updates on river levels for many spots around Minnesota throughout the day and night.

If the location of interest is not listed there, try the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service page and click on a location for river level details and forecasts.

The NWS river level forecasts take into account past rainfall and forecast rainfall for about the next 24 hours. Any heavy rainfall beyond 24 hours will lead to updated river level forecasts.