Warmer and turning more humid; excessive heat watch for Friday

Get ready for higher temperatures and rising dew points today and Friday.

Highs will reach well into the 80s across much of Minnesota this Thursday afternoon:

Dew point temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to around 70s.

It will feel sticky this afternoon, but downright steamy on Friday.

Southern and central Minnesota will reach the 90s Friday afternoon:

Upper 90s are on tap for the Twin Cities metro area.

Combine that heat with dew point temps in the 70s, and heat index values will be over 100 Friday afternoon:

An excessive heat watch has been issued for a large section of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, and west-central Wisconsin from 11 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Friday:

Details of the watch:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

224 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 MNZ044-045-049>053-057>063-065>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-

WIZ014>016-023>028-281800-

/O.NEW.KMPX.EH.A.0002.180629T1600Z-180630T0100Z/

Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-

Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-

McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-

Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-

Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-

Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Foley,

Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Willmar, Litchfield,

Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia,

Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,

Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea,

Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott,

Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

224 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning

through Friday evening. * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Friday. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range appear

possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors

or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children and the

elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay

in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up

on relatives and neighbors.

A complete Updraft update, with our thunderstorm outlook the next few days, will be posted around mid-morning.