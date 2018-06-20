Upside down forecast

Minnesotans are conditioned to think of our weather as colder up north. That’s true most of the year. But in summer weather patterns can turn upside down.

This week is a good example. Low pressure and showers across southern Minnesota are producing temperatures 20-degrees cooler than in the sunny, warm north.

It was 22 degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon near the Canadian border than near the Iowa border.

Go north, young man! It's an upside-down weather pattern across Minnesota today. 63 rainy degrees on the Iowa border. 85 sunny degrees on the Canadian border. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/NP0VPuCsjc — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) June 20, 2018

Low-pressure south

A swirling low-pressure storm over Iowa deals occasional showers and T-Storms to southern Minnesota through Thursday.

Gradual warming trend

I still see a gradual warming trend for Minnesota over the next week. But no real heat in sight until we approach July.

St. Croix River record

We’ve set another all-time record in the era of climate change enhanced extreme rainfall event. The St. Croix River at Danbury blew away the previous 100+-year-old record this week.

The St Croix River at Danbury reached a maximum of 11.66' on Monday, which blows away the previous record of 8.7' set on April 24, 2001. (In July 2016, the heavy rainfall caused the river to rise to 8.6') #WIwx pic.twitter.com/SGDbryaBSV — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 20, 2018

Our weather reality going forward will continue to include rainfall events we have never seen in the Upper Midwest. I hope you have good flood insurance. Places that have never flooded will eventually be inundated in our new 21st Century climate.

This #GOESEast IR loop from last weekend documents persistent convection over northern Wisconsin, Minnesota & upper Michigan overnight Saturday (6/16) into Sunday (6/17) that caused significant #flooding. More info & imagery on the CIMSS Satellite Blog at https://t.co/0GR5lN7d4H pic.twitter.com/CfnKDgowL5 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 20, 2018

Radar trivia

