Tornado watch includes Twin Cities metro this afternoon and early evening

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that’s valid until 9 p.m. for parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:
The tornado watch includes most of the Twin Cities metro area.
Details of the tornado watch:
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Tornado Watch Number 183
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
1235 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
East-central Minnesota
Northwest Wisconsin
Lake Superior
* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1235 PM until
900 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…A cluster of strong to severe storms should develop east
from central Minnesota this afternoon. Damaging winds should be the
primary hazard, but a couple tornadoes and large hail will be
possible as well.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles
north and south of a line from 25 miles north northwest of Saint
Cloud MN to 60 miles south southeast of Kennedy WI. For a complete
depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
(WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.
&&
AVIATION…Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail
surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind
gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean
storm motion vector 26025.
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.
Isolated severe thunderstorms will also be possible outside of the watch area.
It will be good to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone weather app nearby for weather warnings if you are unable to listen to MPR.
Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.
