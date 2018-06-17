Tornado watch includes Twin Cities metro this afternoon and early evening

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that’s valid until 9 p.m. for parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

The tornado watch includes most of the Twin Cities metro area.

Details of the tornado watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 183

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1235 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of

East-central Minnesota

Northwest Wisconsin

Lake Superior * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1235 PM until

900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

A couple tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY…A cluster of strong to severe storms should develop east

from central Minnesota this afternoon. Damaging winds should be the

primary hazard, but a couple tornadoes and large hail will be

possible as well. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles

north and south of a line from 25 miles north northwest of Saint

Cloud MN to 60 miles south southeast of Kennedy WI. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings. && AVIATION…Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail

surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind

gusts to 60 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean

storm motion vector 26025.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Isolated severe thunderstorms will also be possible outside of the watch area.

It will be good to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone weather app nearby for weather warnings if you are unable to listen to MPR.

Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.