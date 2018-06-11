Tornado watch includes southwest Minnesota

A tornado watch is in effect for western Iowa until 11 pm includes the 3 southwestern-most counties in Minnesota. It does not include the Twin Cities area. Severe weather is possible in southwest Minnesota, but unlikely in the Twin Cities area.
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Tornado Watch Number 172
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
340 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Western Iowa
Far southwest Minnesota
Far northwest Missouri
Eastern Nebraska
Far southeast South Dakota
* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until
1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
inches in diameter likely
Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 75 mph possible
SUMMARY…Scattered storms will develop along a slow-moving cold
front. The environment is favorable for intense storms capable of
producing all hazards. With time, storms should evolve into line
segments which may result in an increasing wind threat towards
sunset.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles
east and west of a line from 35 miles north-northwest of Spencer IA
to 25 miles west of Falls City NE.