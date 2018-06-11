Tornado watch includes southwest Minnesota

A tornado watch is in effect for western Iowa until 11 pm includes the 3 southwestern-most counties in Minnesota. It does not include the Twin Cities area. Severe weather is possible in southwest Minnesota, but unlikely in the Twin Cities area.

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 172

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

340 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Western Iowa

Far southwest Minnesota

Far northwest Missouri

Eastern Nebraska

Far southeast South Dakota

* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until

1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3

inches in diameter likely

Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 75 mph possible

SUMMARY…Scattered storms will develop along a slow-moving cold

front. The environment is favorable for intense storms capable of

producing all hazards. With time, storms should evolve into line

segments which may result in an increasing wind threat towards

sunset.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles

east and west of a line from 35 miles north-northwest of Spencer IA

to 25 miles west of Falls City NE.