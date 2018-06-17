Thunderstorms at times today and tonight, severe thunderstorms are possible

Heavy rain overnight caused some serious flooding in parts of northwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Minnesota:

A flash flood warning continues to 6:30 a.m. in several northwestern Wisconsin counties:

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Duluth MN

323 AM CDT SUN JUN 17 2018 The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for…

Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Iron County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Northern Washburn County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Northeastern Burnett County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Northwestern Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin… * Until 630 AM CDT * At 321 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding due

to heavy rain from thunderstorms. One to six inches of rain have

fallen with locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is already

occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Duluth, Superior, Hayward, Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Ashland,

Washburn, Hurley, Mercer, Sanborn, Hawthorne, Iron River, Lake

Nebagamon, Round Lake, Cable, Barnes, Wascott, Maple, Mellen,

Barksdale, and Brule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional heavy rains are possible today in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin:

Flood warnings continue in several northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin counties today:

Many counties that are not in a warning are in a flash flood watch.

Updates will be available from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service.

Severe weather risk

The some strong to severe thunderstorms could develop today, especially this afternoon and evening:

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service includes the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in a slight risk of severe weather today and tonight.

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

This will also be a good weekend to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone weather app nearby for weather warnings.

Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.

Steam heat

It’ll be a steamy Sunday. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Twin Cities metro area until 7 p.m., with heat advisories until 7 p.m. in parts of southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin:

Southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin are also in a heat advisory until 7 p.m.:

Details of the excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities metro area:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

334 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 MNZ060>063-068>070-171700-

/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180618T0000Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

334 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine

with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the 98 to 103

degree range this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency…call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Details of the south-central Minnesota heat advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

334 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 MNZ067-074>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ024-171700-

/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-180618T0000Z/

Sibley-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-

Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Pierce-

Including the cities of Gaylord, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur,

Faribault, Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna,

Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea, River Falls, and Prescott

334 AM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine

with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the 95 to 100

degree range this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and

health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:

Here are some heat safety tips:

