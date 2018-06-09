Thunderstorms at times today and tonight; a dry Sunday

The atmosphere will be unsettled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin today and tonight.

You can expect some thunderstorms at times, and a severe thunderstorm is possible.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight in far southern Minnesota, with a marginal risk of severe weather for much of the remainder of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area:

A slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible:

Heavy rain

Areas that see the most thunderstorm activity will see the heaviest rains today and tonight.

Parts of southern Minnesota saw heavy rain yesterday, so saturated grounds could lead to some localized flooding today or tonight:

Be alert to possible flood watches or warnings in southern Minnesota today and tonight.

Temperature trends

Saturday afternoon highs could creep into the lower 80s in parts of west-central and southern Minnesota, with mostly 70s elsewhere. Highs in the 60s are expected in many spots near Lake Superior.

Similar highs are on tap for Sunday:

Monday will feature 80s south and mostly 70s north:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the lower 80s Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Our average metro area high this time of year is in the upper 70s.

Bumpy weather possible on Monday

Looking ahead, there is the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern from Monday through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Programming note

