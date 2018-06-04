Stray showers overnight; possible bow echo Tuesday night?

It’s still on the dry side in a big chunk of Minnesota.

A few stray showers develop along a weak frontal boundary overnight. NOAA’s HRRR model favors spotty rainfall from the southwest Twin Cities southward toward Rochester.

Severe risk early Wednesday

A cluster of storms will likely blow up in eastern North Dakota in an unstable atmosphere late Tuesday night. NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model shows a possible severe bow-echo type system racing east across Minnesota overnight into Wednesday morning. If this verifies severe weather is likely in parts of northern and central Minnesota. The system may fade as it approaches the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center paints the severe risk for redevelopment Wednesday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

We’ll have to be on our toes for two possible rounds of severe weather. Tuesday night storms are likely in northern and central Minnesota. Wednesday afternoon and evening storms are possible in southern Minnesota.

Stay tuned.