Steamy afternoon; heat advisory for the metro area, with a thunderstorm chance late

This would be a good day to get that run or outdoor project done early in the day.

It’ll be a sticky Friday afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern and central Minnesota.

Highs will be in the lower 90s, with dew point temperatures rising into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The Twin Cities metro area is in a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

Here are some heat advisory details:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

305 AM CDT Fri Jun 15 2018 MNZ060>063-068>070-151700-

/O.NEW.KMPX.HT.Y.0004.180615T1800Z-180616T0000Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

305 AM CDT Fri Jun 15 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

7 PM CDT this evening. * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine

with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the upper 90s

today. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside.

When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:

Thunderstorm outlook

Although a thunderstorm is possible in a few spots around Minnesota during the early afternoon, there’s a better chance of scattered thunderstorms from mid to late afternoon into this evening.

Many areas will see a round of thunderstorms overnight into early Saturday, followed by redevelopment Saturday afternoon and evening and a possible wave of thunderstorms Saturday night.

Additional waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday.

There will be some dry periods this weekend, but have a plan B for outdoor activities; you may have to duck for cover at times.

Here’s a summary of the rain outlook tonight and Saturday:

Some locations not in the “likely” depiction will also see thunderstorms tonight and Saturday.

Areas that receive the most thunderstorm activity could see some flooding.

Severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows much of Minnesota in a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon through tonight:

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

Parts of western Wisconsin are in a slight risk of severe weather, meaning that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

A good chunk of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, is included in the SPC slight risk of severe weather Saturday through Saturday night:

The Sunday slight risk area also includes the Twin Cities:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

This will be a good weekend to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone nearby for weather warnings.

Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.

Weekend temps

Saturday highs will be warmest to the south and coolest to the north:

Sunday highs will also be warmest to the south:

Twin Cities metro area highs return to the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday, followed by lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Grandma’s Marathon

Temps are expected to be in the 60s Saturday morning for Grandma’s Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth.

It’ll be humid, and there could be some areas of fog.

Runners and spectators should also be aware that there’s a chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Check forecast updates.

