Some Sunday afternoon sunshine; temps rebound this coming week

Many lawns and gardens had a good drink of water on Saturday.

Sunday will be dry for most Minnesotans, but scattered showers could linger in parts of northern Minnesota during the morning hours.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern on Sunday:

The NAM model shows clouds over northern and eastern Minnesota Sunday morning, with increasing sunshine in many areas during the afternoon:

It’ll be breezy on Sunday, so watch those cups and napkins if you’re out on a picnic!

Some rain on Wednesday

It looks like many spots in Minnesota will see some periods of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern Tuesday night through Wednesday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Temperature trends

Highs in the 60s are expected Sunday afternoon in about the northern third of Minnesota, with lower 70s in most of the central and south:

80s return to central and southern Minnesota Monday afternoon:

Twin Cities highs are expected to reach the lower 80s Monday, followed by mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, then back to the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday.

That’s a bit warm, since our average high temp is 75 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities.

That warm streak could continue next weekend into the following week, according to the June 8 through June 12 temperature outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center:

The outlook shows that Minnesota is likely to see warmer than normal temperatures for that five-day period.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.