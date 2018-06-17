Showers and thunderstorms possible overnight; cooler with a shower chance Monday

Parts of the Twin Cities metro area saw thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening, while other spots in the metro saw no rain at all.

That’s life during thunderstorm season!

Here’s how the thunderstorms looked from above on the Sunday afternoon satellite loop:

Some areas in Wisconsin saw severe thunderstorms.

Flooding possible overnight

We’ll see some off and on showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday night in the Twin Cities metro area and in many locations from central and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin.

Dakota and Washington counties of the Twin Cities metro area and parts of western Wisconsin are in a flash flood watch overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning:

MNZ063-070-078-WIZ014>016-023>028-180800-

/O.CON.KMPX.FF.A.0003.000000T0000Z-180618T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Washington-Dakota-Goodhue-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-

Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Stillwater, Hastings, Red Wing, Osceola,

Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie,

Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

646 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING… The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following

areas, in Minnesota, Dakota, Goodhue, and Washington. In

Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,

Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix. * Through Monday morning * Very heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of

thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding. Localized rainfall

totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Here’s how the watch and warning map looked early Sunday evening:

The tornado watch in Wisconsin (shaded yellow) expires at 9 p.m. this Sunday evening.

The flood warning (light green) continues into Monday from Pine county into Carlton county, and also in parts of northwestern Wisconsin.

National Weather Service Duluth MN

728 PM CDT SUN JUN 17 2018 MNC017-115-WIC031-191000-

/O.CON.KDLH.FA.W.0005.000000T0000Z-180619T1000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Pine MN-Carlton MN-Douglas WI-

728 PM CDT SUN JUN 17 2018 …A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR

NORTHEASTERN PINE…SOUTHEASTERN CARLTON AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS

COUNTIES… At 706 PM CDT, flooding continued across the Nemadji River Basin. Until 500 AM CDT The river level at 7 PM on the Nemadji River south of Superior was

just over 30.4 feet. The Nemadji River will continue to rise

overnight. There is still some uncertainty for just how high the

river will rise considering these observed river levels have never

been seen before. The river is still expected to crest sometime on

Monday, but it is unknown just how high the river will crest. The

flood waters are expected to impact Superior and rise over Highway 2

Monday. Additional rainfall amounts of up to three-tenths of an inch are

possible in the warned area. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Superior, Mahtowa, Barnum, Willow River, Wrenshall, Holyoke,

Bruno, Wisconsin Point, Nemadji, Foxboro, Sturgeon Lake, Pleasant

Valley, Nickerson, Kerrick, Moose Lake State Park, Belden,

Duquette, Amnicon Lake, Chaffey, and Harlis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Cooler on Monday

Parts of southern Minnesota had highs in the 90s on Sunday.

Monday highs will be much cooler, with 70s to around 80 in southern Minnesota:

Scattered showers are possible on Monday.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be in the upper 70s Tuesday, followed by lower 80s Wednesday through Friday.

I hope that you have a good week!