Showers and possible thunder Sunday morning; 80s to start the week

Southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin were seeing the most showers and thunderstorms early Saturday evening, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms elsewhere.

There was a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southeastern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Another batch of showers, with some embedded thunderstorms, is expected to spread over much of Minnesota overnight Saturday night and linger through Sunday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

It’ll probably rain in some areas that look dry in the loop, but the loop shows the general rain pattern within the NAM model.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will be in the 70s to the north, with some lower 80s in southern Minnesota:

Our average high temp is 83 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area this time of year.

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the middle 80s Monday, followed by upper 80s Tuesday and lower 90s on the 4th of July.

90 and 100 degrees

Friday was our ninth day this year with a high of 90 degrees or warmer in the Twin Cities metro area.

Our thirty-year average is eleven days with a high of 90 degrees or warmer in the Twin Cities, and we still have a lot of summer left.

We almost hit 100 Friday, topping out at 99 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

We did hit 100 degrees on Memorial Day in the Twin Cities, and according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, 100 degrees or warmer doesn’t happen all that often at MSP airport:

It’s been relatively uncommon to see the mercury reach 100 at the Twin Cities International Airport in recent years. Before 2018, the last time the air temperature reached 100 degrees was on July 6, 2012 with 102 degrees.

The metro area saw nine days of 100 or warmer in 1936!

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. this weekend.