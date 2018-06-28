Severe thunderstorm watch northern MN to 9 p.m.; Friday heat warning for metro

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that continues until 9 p.m. Thursday across much of northern Minnesota:

Details of the severe thunderstorm watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 233

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

135 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northern Minnesota

Eastern North Dakota

Northwest Wisconsin

Lake Superior * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until

900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible SUMMARY…Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will form and

spread southeastward across the watch area this afternoon, posing a

risk of locally damaging winds and large hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35

statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles southwest of

Grand Forks ND to 70 miles southeast of Duluth MN. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION…CONTINUE…WW 230…WW 231…WW 232… AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector

29035.

Parts of central Minnesota to the south of the watch could see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Thursday afternoon or this evening.

The Twin Cities metro area has the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm this evening and overnight.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Excessive heat warning Friday

Highs temps in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will create heat index values of 100 or higher in much of southern and east-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Friday:

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities metro area and a large section of southern Minnesota plus west-central Wisconsin from 11 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Friday:

Details of the excessive heat warning:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

246 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 MNZ051-059>063-066>070-074>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ023>028-290400-

/O.UPG.KMPX.EH.A.0002.180629T1600Z-180630T0100Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.EH.W.0003.180629T1600Z-180630T0300Z/

Sherburne-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-McLeod-Sibley-

Carver-Scott-Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-St. Croix-

Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Elk River, Monticello, Minneapolis,

Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,

Shakopee, Hastings, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,

Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont,

Blue Earth, Albert Lea, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie,

Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

246 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT

FRIDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM

CDT Friday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect. * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Friday. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range appear

possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The areas shaded deep red to the west and north of the warning area are in an excessive heat watch for Friday afternoon and evening.

Here are some heat safety tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Take it easy on Friday.