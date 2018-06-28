Severe thunderstorm watch northern Minn. to 9 p.m.; steamy weather Friday

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch that continues until 9 p.m. this Thursday evening across much of northern Minnesota:

Details of the watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 233

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

135 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northern Minnesota

Eastern North Dakota

Northwest Wisconsin

Lake Superior * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until

900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible SUMMARY…Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will form and

spread southeastward across the watch area this afternoon, posing a

risk of locally damaging winds and large hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35

statute miles north and south of a line from 35 miles southwest of

Grand Forks ND to 70 miles southeast of Duluth MN. For a complete

depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update

(WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION…CONTINUE…WW 230…WW 231…WW 232… AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 60 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean storm motion vector

29035.

Areas in central Minnesota south of the watch could see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

Excessive heat watch

Highs temps in the 90s and dew points in the 70s will create heat index values of 100 or higher in much of southern and east-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Friday:

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for a large section of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, plus west-central Wisconsin from 11 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Friday:

Details of the excessive heat watch:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1140 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 MNZ044-045-049>053-057>063-065>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-

WIZ014>016-023>028-290045-

/O.CON.KMPX.EH.A.0002.180629T1600Z-180630T0100Z/

Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-

Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-

McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-

Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-

Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-

Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Foley,

Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Willmar, Litchfield,

Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia,

Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,

Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea,

Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott,

Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

1140 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Friday. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range appear

possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay

in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up

on relatives and neighbors.

Parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin have an excessive heat warning for Friday:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

1115 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …Dangerous Heat Friday and Saturday… .Summertime heat and humidity are set to arrive for Friday and

Saturday. The combination of high temperatures in the 90s and

oppressive humidity levels will result in afternoon heat indices

generally from 100 to 110 Friday, and 95 to 105 Saturday. Just one-half hour exposure to this high heat could result in

heat related illnesses. Prepare now for the heat. Avoid exposure

during the afternoon and check in on family, friends, and pets.

The young and elderly are especially susceptible to impacts from

heat. IAZ010-011-029-030-MNZ079-088-096-WIZ032>034-041>044-053>055-061-

290000-

/O.CON.KARX.EH.W.0001.180629T1700Z-180630T0000Z/

/O.CON.KARX.HT.Y.0002.180630T0000Z-180701T0000Z/

Winneshiek-Allamakee-Fayette-Clayton-Wabasha-Winona-Houston-

Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-

Crawford-Richland-Grant-

Including the cities of Decorah, Waukon, Oelwein, Elkader,

Wabasha, Winona, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,

Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship,

Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville

1115 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY…

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT

SATURDAY… * TEMPERATURE…afternoon heat indices from 105 to 110 Friday,

95 to 105 Saturday. * IMPACTS…heat related illness will occur in as little as 30

minutes with exposure to the extreme heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and

check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Rochester area on Friday.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.