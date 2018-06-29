Severe thunderstorm watch northern Minn. to 11 a.m.; excessive heat warning includes metro today

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of northern Minnesota this morning.
A severe thunderstorm watch includes northwestern Minnesota until 8 a.m.:
The remainder of northern Minnesota is in a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m.:
Details of the watch:
URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 240
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
440 AM CDT Fri Jun 29 2018
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
North-central and Northeast Minnesota
Northwest Wisconsin
Lake Superior
* Effective this Friday morning from 440 AM until 1100 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 75 mph possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY…An intense and fast-moving (50+ mph) squall line/bow echo
will continue generally eastward this morning across essentially all
of northern Minnesota, and it eventually may reach western Lake
Superior and northwest Wisconsin. Swaths of wind damage can be
expected this morning even while this fast-moving wind-producing
system may undergo a weakening trend later this morning.
Additionally, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out with embedded
circulations within the line.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90
statute miles north and south of a line from 70 miles north
northwest of Brainerd MN to 40 miles south southeast of Grand Marais
MN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch
outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
&&
OTHER WATCH INFORMATION…CONTINUE…WW 239…
AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to
1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A
few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector
27050.
Steamy south
Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s in southern Minnesota this afternoon, with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That combination of heat and moisture will generate peak heat index values of 104 to 109 in many areas:
The maps above show the counties for which the Twin Cities NWS office has warning responsibility.
Excessive heat warnings have been issued for the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
Portions of southwestern Minnesota are in a heat advisory this afternoon and evening.
Details of the excessive heat warning:
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
243 AM CDT Fri Jun 29 2018
MNZ044-045-049>053-057>063-065>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-
WIZ014>016-023>028-291800-
/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0003.180629T1600Z-180630T0300Z/
Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Renville-
McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-
Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-
Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-
Eau Claire-
Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Foley,
Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Willmar, Litchfield,
Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia,
Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Redwood Falls,
New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,
Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea,
Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott,
Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire
243 AM CDT Fri Jun 29 2018
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will
combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices
today. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range are expected.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active
outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as
children and the elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous
situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…
and check up on relatives and neighbors.
When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
Some heat safety tips, from NOAA:
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:
Updraft will be updated by mid-morning with weekend forecast details