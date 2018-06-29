Severe thunderstorm watch northern Minn. to 11 a.m.; excessive heat warning includes metro today

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through parts of northern Minnesota this morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch includes northwestern Minnesota until 8 a.m.:

The remainder of northern Minnesota is in a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m.:

Details of the watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 240

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

440 AM CDT Fri Jun 29 2018

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

North-central and Northeast Minnesota

Northwest Wisconsin

Lake Superior

* Effective this Friday morning from 440 AM until 1100 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 75 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…An intense and fast-moving (50+ mph) squall line/bow echo

will continue generally eastward this morning across essentially all

of northern Minnesota, and it eventually may reach western Lake

Superior and northwest Wisconsin. Swaths of wind damage can be

expected this morning even while this fast-moving wind-producing

system may undergo a weakening trend later this morning.

Additionally, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out with embedded

circulations within the line.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 90

statute miles north and south of a line from 70 miles north

northwest of Brainerd MN to 40 miles south southeast of Grand Marais

MN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch

outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

&&

OTHER WATCH INFORMATION…CONTINUE…WW 239…

AVIATION…A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to

1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A

few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 550. Mean storm motion vector

27050.