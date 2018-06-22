Saturday the better day this weekend; river flood update

Summer weekends in Minnesota. It seems like our calendars are bursting at the seams this time of year. There are just not enough Saturdays and Sundays to contain our overbooked summer schedules. A lazy weekend with nothing planned in summer in Minnesota?

Priceless.

No matter what your plans include this weekend, Saturday looks like the sunnier, drier day. Our next low-pressure wave edges in from the Dakotas with scattered showers and T-Storms. NOAA’s GFS model captures the idea of increasing coverage of showers and T-Storms into early next week.

No major heat spikes

I still don’t see any big heat events in the long-range forecast maps. Temperatures gradually rise into the upper 80s to near 90 as we close the book on June. So far this month MSP Airport is running about 4 degrees warmer than average.

Swift water

Rivers are still running high across much of Minnesota. Many are still in flood stage. Only the most experienced boaters with the best equipment should be out on many rivers these days.

Flooding at Riverside Park in Springfield from Cottonwood River. Photo courtesy of Dustin Pfarr. Forecast for the Cottonwood River is available here: https://t.co/YhLqdk3U8G #mnwx pic.twitter.com/7NeMv266zY — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 22, 2018

The Minnesota River is hitting moderate flood stage now.

Several rivers are flooding due to recent heavy rainfall. The latest river levels and forecasts are available at https://t.co/ZIYFpX1GDs #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Efe7h4zBSV — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 22, 2018

Here’s the latest situation report from the Twin Cities NWS.

Visualizing the weather

It’s amazing how far weather technology and forecasting has come during my lifetime. It’s truly one of the biggest science success stories of our time. Check out NOAA’s GOES-16 imagery courtesy of the Duluth NWS.

Our new #GOES16 satellite gives us an amazing view of weather – this composite shows building cumulus clouds (water) as cyan, high thin ice clouds as red-orange, and cloud tops turning to ice ("glaciating") as bright green. Cool stuff! #MNwx pic.twitter.com/51xdl7Z5BR — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 22, 2018

Heading north

I’m heading into the great north next week for some much-needed R & R. My solo canoe will be seeking a quiet place deep in the BWCA for some quality summer solitude.

Ron and Bill will skillfully guide you through the next 2 weeks.

See you on the other side!