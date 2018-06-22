Saturday the better day this weekend; river flood update

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jun 22, 2018
0

Summer weekends in Minnesota. It seems like our calendars are bursting at the seams this time of year. There are just not enough Saturdays and Sundays to contain our overbooked summer schedules. A lazy weekend with nothing planned in summer in Minnesota?

Priceless.

No matter what your plans include this weekend, Saturday looks like the sunnier, drier day. Our next low-pressure wave edges in from the Dakotas with scattered showers and T-Storms. NOAA’s GFS model captures the idea of increasing coverage of showers and T-Storms into early next week.

NOAA GFS model from Saturday through Monday via tropical tidbits.

No major heat spikes

I still don’t see any big heat events in the long-range forecast maps. Temperatures gradually rise into the upper 80s to near 90 as we close the book on June. So far this month MSP Airport is running about 4 degrees warmer than average.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Swift water

Rivers are still running high across much of Minnesota. Many are still in flood stage. Only the most experienced boaters with the best equipment should be out on many rivers these days.

The Minnesota River is hitting moderate flood stage now.

Here’s the latest situation report from the Twin Cities NWS.

Visualizing the weather

It’s amazing how far weather technology and forecasting has come during my lifetime. It’s truly one of the biggest science success stories of our time. Check out NOAA’s GOES-16 imagery courtesy of the Duluth NWS.

Heading north

I’m heading into the great north next week for some much-needed R & R. My solo canoe will be seeking a quiet place deep in the BWCA for some quality summer solitude.

Bear Head Lake State Park via Minnesota DNR.

Ron and Bill will skillfully guide you through the next 2 weeks.

See you on the other side!