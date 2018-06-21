Rains to the south as summer begins; quiet weather tomorrow and Saturday

Happy Summer Solstice!

This is the astronomical start of summer:

Happy Summer Solstice! The solstice occurred at 5:07 AM Central Time. It's the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. The sun rose in the Twin Cities at 5:27 AM and will set at 9:03 PM for 15 hours and 36 minutes of daylight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iqjml7HAoy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 21, 2018

The meteorological start of summer is June 1, because most meteorologists refer to the three warmest months (June, July and August) as summer.

Feel free to celebrate both starts to summer!

By the way, you can find sunrise and sunset times for many locations for an entire year at the U.S. Naval Observatory site.

For example, here are 2018 sunrise and sunset times for Minneapolis.

Too much rain

Turn off the rain-maker!

Many southwestern and south-central Minnesota counties have seen generous rains in the past 24 hours, and the rain continues over far southern Minnesota this Thursday morning. The rain should gradually become more scattered later this afternoon, and eventually move out of Minnesota.

NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service shows shows where the heaviest rains fell in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. today:

You can see some three-to-five-inch amounts in the far southwest.

When you look at the 7-day rainfall totals ending at 7 a.m. today, it’s impressive that so many parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin have seen a lot of rain:

Flood warning update

A flood warning continues until 10:15 p.m. this Thursday for Rock, Nobles and Jackson counties in far southwestern Minnesota:

Details of the flood warning:

Flood warnings and flood statements will be updated today by the NWS.

You can go to the Twin Cities NWS office web page and click on locations of interest for the latest flooding info.

You can click on this map for the latest river levels and forecast river levels at many locations.

Here’s and example:

Drought update

It’s not surprising that the latest update from U.S. Drought Monitor shows that Minnesota is free of drought:

The areas shaded yellow are abnormally dry but not in drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

Temperature trends

We’ll have an upside down high temperature map this Thursday afternoon. Highs in the 80s are expected in north-central and northwestern Minnesota, with mainly 70s elsewhere. Highs will only reach the 60s in far southern MN and near the north shore of Lake Superior.

Friday highs will be mostly in the 70s, with a few lower 80s far north:

Saturday will feature upper 70s and lower 80s:

Sunday will be similar, but cool 60s spread across the northeast:

Our average Twin Cities metro area high temp is 80 degrees this time of year.

Programming note

