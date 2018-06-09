Rain and thunder into this evening; tornado watch in far southern Minnesota until 10 p.m.

Scattered showers will linger into this Saturday evening in the Twin Cities metro area, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible in the south metro.

Steadier rains and more numerous thunderstorms will move across portions of southern Minnesota.

Thunderstorms could become severe in parts of south-central and southeastern Minnesota this Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch which runs until 10 p.m. CDT Saturday for seven counties in southern Minnesota:

The tornado watch does not include the Twin Cities metro area.

Details of the tornado watch:

URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Tornado Watch Number 165

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

225 PM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of

North-central and northeast Iowa

Far south-central and southeast Minnesota * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until

1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include…

A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 75 mph possible

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2

inches in diameter possible SUMMARY…A few supercells should develop near the Minnesota-Iowa

border and spread southeast across north-central and northeast Iowa

into the evening. All severe hazards will be possible, before a

likely transition to a linear cluster later this evening, with

damaging winds becoming the primary hazard. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles

east and west of a line from 30 miles west northwest of Rochester MN

to 40 miles southeast of Waterloo IA. For a complete depiction of

the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings. && AVIATION…Tornadoes and a few severe thunderstorms with hail

surface and aloft to 2 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind

gusts to 65 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 500. Mean

storm motion vector 28030.

The tornado watch includes seven Minnesota counties, per the SPC:

MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE

FREEBORN MOWER STEELE

WASECA

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Flooding possible

Some areas have seen heavy rain today, and additional rain is expected in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota into this Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for parts of southern Minnesota through this Saturday afternoon and evening:

The Twin Cities metro area is not included the flash flood watch, which covers much of south-central Minnesota and part of southeastern Minnesota.

