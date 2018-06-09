Periods of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening; flooding is possible

Ron Trenda Jun 9, 2018
The atmosphere is unstable right now, so much of Minnesota will see periods of thunderstorms today and this evening.

The thunderstorms will be slow-moving, so rainfall totals could cause some flooding.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for much of southern Minnesota through this Saturday afternoon and evening:

NWS Twin Cities

Here are details of the flash flood watch:

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
1054 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018

Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-
Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,
St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth,
and Albert Lea
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Minnesota,
including the following areas, Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault,
Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Rice, Steele, Waseca,
and Watonwan.

* Through late tonight

* Slow moving thunderstorms, with extremely heavy rainfall rates
of 2 to 4 inches per hour, will develop through the afternoon
and evening as a storm system slowly moves eastward across the
Minnesota, and Iowa border. Please be aware of the terrain in
your area and any low spots which could flood in a short period
of time. These storms are very efficient and will produce a lot
of rainfall in a short period of time.

* Excessive rainfall could result in areas of flooding,
particularly near small streams, urbanized areas, and
locations with poor drainage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Even parts of the Twin Cities metro area could see some localized flooding this afternoon and evening. Here’s the Saturday morning discussion and graphic from the NWS Weather Prediction Service:

NWSMESOSCALE PRECIPITATION DISCUSSION 0275
NWS WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER COLLEGE PARK MD
1115 AM EDT SAT JUN 09 2018
AREAS AFFECTED…SOUTHERN MN
CONCERNING…HEAVY RAINFALL…FLASH FLOODING LIKELY
VALID 091515Z – 092030Z
SUMMARY…SLOW-MOVING BANDS OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAY
BECOME A BIT MORE CONCENTRATED OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS AND WILL
PROMOTE FLASH FLOODING CONCERNS AS HEAVY RAIN FALLS OVER
RELATIVELY WET SOIL CONDITIONS.
DISCUSSION…THE LATEST GOES-16 IR/WV IMAGERY SHOWS A VERY COMPACT
VORT CENTER OVER FAR SOUTHWEST MN THAT IS FOSTERING MULTIPLE
SLOW-MOVING BANDS OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE
CONVECTION IS ELEVATED IN NATURE TO THE NORTHEAST OF A WAVY AND
QUASI-STATIONARY FRONT…HOWEVER THERE IS THE NOSE OF A 30 TO 40
KT SOUTHWEST LOW LEVEL JET ADVANCING UP AROUND THE EASTERN FLANK
OF THE MID LEVEL VORT CENTER AND OVER THIS SURFACE BOUNDARY.
A COMBINATION OF 850 MB SPEED CONVERGENCE ALONG WITH THE POOLING
OF 1000 TO 2000 J/KG OF MUCAPE UP ACROSS SOUTH-CENTRAL MN IS
STRONGLY SUPPORTING THE CONVECTIVE ORGANIZATION SEEN AT THIS TIME
AND ACTUALLY THERE HAS BEEN A SUBSTANTIAL COOLING OF CONVECTIVE
CLOUD TOPS OVER SOUTHERN MN OVER THE LAST HOUR WHICH IS INDICATIVE
OF THE FAVORABLE JUXTAPOSITION OF STRONGER MID LEVEL FORCING AND
INSTABILITY.
OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS…HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE ACROSS
ESPECIALLY SOUTH-CENTRAL MN AND GRADUALLY IMPACTING SOUTHEAST MN
THIS AFTERNOON AS THE VORT CENTER MOVES EAST AND INTERACTS WITH
THE SOUTHWEST LOW LEVEL JET AND TRANSPORT OF FAVORABLE MOISTURE
AND DIURNALLY AIDED INSTABILITY. THE HRRR GUIDANCE IS LIKELY TOO
SLOW WITH ITS OVERALL CONVECTION EVOLUTION ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL
AND SOUTHERN MN…BUT ITS FORECAST AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES…WITH
LOCALIZED AMOUNTS NEAR 5 INCHES SEEMS REASONABLE GOING THROUGH
MID-AFTERNOON. THIS WILL BE AIDED BY HOURLY RAINFALL RATES OF 1.5
TO 2 INCHES/HR WHICH ACTUALLY WILL EXCEED FFG VALUES.
GIVEN THE WET ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS IN MANY AREAS…THESE RAINFALL
RATES/TOTALS WILL LIKELY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING…AND ESPECIALLY
OVER THE MORE URBANIZED AREAS. WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight in far southern Minnesota, with a marginal risk of severe weather elsewhere in southern Minnesota and in the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area:

NWS Storm Prediction Center

A slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible:

NWS Storm Prediction Center

SPC shows there is a chance that parts of far southern Minnesota could also see a tornado this afternoon or evening:

 

NWS Storm Prediction Center

You’ll want to stay sky aware as we go through the afternoon and evening hours.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.