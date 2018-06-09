Periods of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening; flooding is possible

The atmosphere is unstable right now, so much of Minnesota will see periods of thunderstorms today and this evening.

The thunderstorms will be slow-moving, so rainfall totals could cause some flooding.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for much of southern Minnesota through this Saturday afternoon and evening:

Here are details of the flash flood watch:

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1054 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018 MNZ074>077-082>085-091>093-100000-

/O.NEW.KMPX.FF.A.0001.180609T1600Z-180610T0600Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-

Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,

St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth,

and Albert Lea

1054 AM CDT Sat Jun 9 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Minnesota,

including the following areas, Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault,

Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Rice, Steele, Waseca,

and Watonwan. * Through late tonight * Slow moving thunderstorms, with extremely heavy rainfall rates

of 2 to 4 inches per hour, will develop through the afternoon

and evening as a storm system slowly moves eastward across the

Minnesota, and Iowa border. Please be aware of the terrain in

your area and any low spots which could flood in a short period

of time. These storms are very efficient and will produce a lot

of rainfall in a short period of time. * Excessive rainfall could result in areas of flooding,

particularly near small streams, urbanized areas, and

locations with poor drainage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Even parts of the Twin Cities metro area could see some localized flooding this afternoon and evening. Here’s the Saturday morning discussion and graphic from the NWS Weather Prediction Service:

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and tonight in far southern Minnesota, with a marginal risk of severe weather elsewhere in southern Minnesota and in the southern part of the Twin Cities metro area:

A slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible:

SPC shows there is a chance that parts of far southern Minnesota could also see a tornado this afternoon or evening:

You’ll want to stay sky aware as we go through the afternoon and evening hours.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.