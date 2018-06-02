Periods of rain and thunder this Saturday; breezy and brighter on Sunday

Rain will complicate some of your outdoor plans during the first half of this weekend.

Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have periods of rain, with some embedded thunderstorms, this Saturday and Saturday evening.

It’s good to remember that it doesn’t have to be raining at your location for lightning to strike you.

Lightning can strike ten miles or more from the parent thunderstorm, so it’s wise to head indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning:

Minnesota will tend to have non-severe thunderstorms today and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows general (non-severe) thunderstorms for Minnesota and most of Wisconsin, with a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in far southern Wisconsin:

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Thunderstorms aren’t expected on Sunday, but northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin could see a few scattered morning showers. It’ll be dry across most of Minnesota on Sunday.

Temperature trends

Saturday highs will probably range from the lower 50s in northeastern Minnesota to the 70s in the southwest. The Twin Cities metro area could touch 70, but we’ll spend most of the day in the 60s.

Our average high temp is 74 degrees in the Twin Cities this time of year.

Much of Minnesota will see highs in the lower 70s on Sunday, with 60s north-central and northeast:

Highs in the 80s return to the metro area and most of southern and central Minnesota on Monday:

Twin Cities highs will probably be in the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

If you like warm weather, check out this June 9 through June 15 temperature outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center:

NOAA Climate Prediction CenterThe outlook shows that Minnesota is likely to see warmer than normal temperatures for the six-day period that starts next weekend.

Wednesday rain

We could see another batch of rain move through much of Minnesota Tuesday night and Wednesday.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows the potential rain pattern Tuesday night through Wednesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.