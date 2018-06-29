Not as hot this weekend; best thunderstorm chances shift south on Saturday

It was way too hot Friday afternoon.

The official Twin Cities temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit 99 degrees Friday:

MSP airport data Friday 3:33 p.m. Friday

We were just one degree from a triple-digit high temperature. The dew point temperature was 72 degrees, so our heat index was 108 degrees.

It was a good afternoon to take it easy.

Here are some peak heat index values reported by the NWS through mid afternoon:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN
318 PM CDT FRI JUN 29 2018

…HIGHEST HEAT INDICES AS OF 3:15 PM…

LOCATION                     TEMP      TIME/DATE       PROVIDER
SOUTH ST. PAUL 1WSW          112 F     0231 PM 06/29   MNDOT
LAKE ELMO AP                 110 F     0243 PM 06/29   AWOS
FARIBAULT 1SSW               110 F     0114 PM 06/29   AWS
ALBERTVILLE 2ESE             110 F     0239 PM 06/29   AWS
CAMBRIDGE AP                 109 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
LAKEVILLE AP                 109 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
SILVER LAKE 3E               109 F     0235 PM 06/29   MNDOT
FOLEY 6WSW                   109 F     0210 PM 06/29   MNDOT
RED WING 4W                  109 F     0235 PM 06/29   MNDOT
PRINCETON AP                 109 F     0216 PM 06/29   AWOS
RED WING AP                  109 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
AUGUSTA 1NW                  108 F     0305 PM 06/29   RAWS
ISLE 1WSW                    108 F     0220 PM 06/29   AWS
WYOMING 6WSW                 107 F     1206 PM 06/29   RAWS
EAU CLAIRIE 2NE              107 F     0244 PM 06/29   AWS
ST. LOUIS PARK 2ESE          107 F     0209 PM 06/29   AWS
FARIBAULT AP                 107 F     0235 PM 06/29   AWOS
GRANITE FALLS AP             107 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
LADYSMITH 2SW                107 F     0305 PM 06/29   RAWS
LINO LAKES 2W                107 F     0244 PM 06/29   AWS
MAPLE LAKE AP                107 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
NEW GERMANY 1NW              107 F     0230 PM 06/29   MNDOT
MORTON                       107 F     0235 PM 06/29   MNDOT
MADELIA 3ENE                 107 F     0240 PM 06/29   MNDOT
SKYLINE                      107 F     0145 PM 06/29   MNDOT
ST. PAUL 1NNE                107 F     0245 PM 06/29   MNDOT
MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AP      107 F     0253 PM 06/29   ASOS
STANTON AP                   107 F     0215 PM 06/29   AWOS
WACONIA 1WSW                 107 F     0214 PM 06/29   AWS
BLAINE AP                    106 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
APPLE VALLEY 2WSW            106 F     0210 PM 06/29   AWS
CHAMPLIN 2ESE                106 F     0239 PM 06/29   AWS
SANTIAGO 3E                  106 F     0220 PM 06/29   RAWS
EAU CLAIRE AP                106 F     0256 PM 06/29   ASOS
EDEN PRAIRIE AP              106 F     0253 PM 06/29   ASOS
FARMINGTON 2ESE              106 F     0249 PM 06/29   AWS
HUTCHINSON AP                106 F     0235 PM 06/29   AWOS
MORA 1ENE                    106 F     0308 PM 06/29   RAWS
LE CENTER                    106 F     0240 PM 06/29   AWS
BLUE EARTH 2NW               106 F     0245 PM 06/29   MNDOT
CLEARWATER 1SE               106 F     0215 PM 06/29   MNDOT
MAYER 1NE                    106 F     0240 PM 06/29   MNDOT
OSCEOLA AP                   106 F     0255 PM 06/29   AWOS
OSCEOLA 1NNE                 106 F     0240 PM 06/29   AWS
ST. PAUL DWTN AP             106 F     0253 PM 06/29   ASOS

Slightly higher heat index values were reached in many spots before the afternoon was over.

Excessive heat warnings expire at 10 p.m. this Friday evening for the Twin Cities metro area and much of the southern half of Minnesota, plus portions of western Wisconsin.

Parts of southeastern Minnesota will be in a  heat advisory overnight Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Cooler weekend temps

Saturday highs will drop back to the upper 80s in the Twin Cities metro area.  The northwestern half of Minnesota will see highs in the upper 70s, with mostly 80s in the southeastern half of our favorite state. Parts of far southeastern Minnesota could reach the lower 90s.

On Sunday, most of northern Minnesota will top out in the upper 70s, with lower 80s in the central and south:

Twin Cities metro are highs are expected to reach the mid 80s Monday, followed by upper 80s Tuesday and around 90 on the 4th of July.

Thunderstorm chances

Northern and central Minnesota have the best chance of thunderstorms overnight Friday night and early Saturday morning. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible.

The Twin Cities metro area could see an isolated strong thunderstorm late in the overnight hours and early Saturday.

The best chance of some periods of thunderstorms in the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Some of those thunderstorms could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a marginal risk of severe weather in the metro area Saturday and Saturday night, with a slight risk in southeastern Minnesota:

NWS Storm Prediction Center

Marginal risk means that an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, slight risk means that scattered severe storms are possible:

NWS Storm Prediction Center

The metro area and southern Minnesota could also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. 

Friday morning severe thunderstorms

The Minnesota State Climatology Office has a nice recap of the severe thunderstorms that downed trees and power lines in parts of northern Minnesota early on Friday.

Their summary includes the following:

… by early morning on the 29th, a long-lived thunderstorm complex with damaging winds raced into northwestern Minnesota at speeds of up to 70 mph. The accelerating storms produced 55-70 mph winds and a long swath of tree, power line, and even minor structural damage. The hardest hit areas were near Bemidji and Kelliher. Area radars showed that the system had a classical “bow echo” appearance, with the storms oriented along a curved or bulging line. This is a common appearance for severe thunderstorms that produce damaging winds.

Another interesting feature of this second storm system was its longevity, and especially the amount of time it spent producing strong winds. The complex of storms had originated in east-central Montana Thursday evening, and then tracked across North Dakota before getting to Minnesota. Sensors from west to east across North Dakota indicate the storms produced winds of 50-80 mph for several consecutive hours before entering Minnesota. Long-lasting, wind damage-producing thunderstorm complexes of this type are called “derechos” (pronounced “deh-RAY-cho”), and are considered to be a rare class of severe thunderstorms.

Their post includes an impressive radar replay of the severe thunderstorms that raced across northern Minnesota, as well as numerous detailed severe storm reports.

