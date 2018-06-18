Northland flooding rain recap; shower and thunder chance south on Tuesday

It was too much rain.

The Duluth National Weather Service summary of the flooding weekend rains in parts of the Northland has these impressive three-day rainfall totals:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Duluth MN

354 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018 …Highest 3 Day Rainfall Totals From June 15-17 2018… The reports below are not necessarily the final amount

for each location. All report times are valid from

June 17, 2018. Inches Location ST County Time

—— ———————– — ————– ——-

15.04 2 W DRUMMOND WI BAYFIELD 0729 PM

10.73 11 SSE BRULE WI BAYFIELD 0706 PM

9.36 11 W DRUMMOND WI BAYFIELD 0700 AM

8.32 GILE WI IRON 0840 PM

8.08 BRUNO MN PINE 0740 PM

7.45 WASHBURN RAWS WI BAYFIELD 0702 PM

7.16 1 E ODANAH WI ASHLAND 0734 PM

6.51 6 ENE PATZAU WI DOUGLAS 0741 PM

6.36 ASHLAND WI ASHLAND 0738 PM

6.32 1 SSW PLEASANT VALLEY MN CARLTON 0645 PM

6.06 7 NW TWO HARBORS MN LAKE 0700 PM

5.94 7 WNW MINONG WI WASHBURN 0703 PM

5.85 HURLEY WI IRON 0800 AM

5.56 1 S HAWTHORNE WI DOUGLAS 0700 AM

5.50 2 NW KERRICK MN PINE 0530 PM

5.44 HAYWARD AIRPORT WI SAWYER 0653 PM

5.40 1 WSW MAPLE WI DOUGLAS 0732 PM

5.25 HAYWARD RAWS WI SAWYER 0703 PM

5.21 1 W SOLON SPRINGS WI DOUGLAS 0700 AM

5.00 BREEZY POINT MN CROW WING 0835 AM

4.90 4 SSE SOUTH RANGE WI DOUGLAS 0740 PM

4.70 12 ENE FIFIELD WI PRICE 0647 PM

4.69 1 WSW PHILLIPS WI PRICE 0800 PM

4.52 1 NNW CLOQUET MN CARLTON 0729 PM

4.31 GLIDDEN RAWS WI ASHLAND 0700 PM

4.24 3 NNE JENKINS MN CROW WING 0645 PM

4.17 6 W CASTLE DANGER MN LAKE 0731 PM

4.09 3 W CLAM LAKE WI BAYFIELD 0733 PM

3.94 2 SW MOOSE LAKE MN CARLTON 0708 PM

3.87 5 NW SAND BAY WI BAYFIELD 0721 PM

3.85 LITTLEFORK MN KOOCHICHING 0730 PM

3.79 6 ESE CLOVERDALE MN PINE 0715 PM

3.75 3 E NAMEKAGON WI BAYFIELD 0702 PM

3.68 13 SSE LITTLEFORK MN KOOCHICHING 0700 PM

3.64 FEDERAL DAM 3 WNW MN CASS 0700 PM

3.59 CROSS LAKE DAM MN CROW WING 0700 PM

3.54 1 SW SAGINAW MN ST. LOUIS 0708 PM

3.53 2 ENE OLIVER WI DOUGLAS 0700 PM

3.45 BIG FALLS MN KOOCHICHING 0730 PM

3.43 7 SSE WALES MN LAKE 0855 AM

3.39 BURNETT MN ST. LOUIS 0715 PM

3.31 16 E BUYCK MN ST. LOUIS 0704 PM

3.28 1 NW BEAVER BAY MN LAKE 0645 PM

3.27 2 NW SUPERIOR WI DOUGLAS 1030 PM

3.22 2 S WRENSHALL MN CARLTON 0830 AM

3.20 2 WNW PALMERS MN ST. LOUIS 0729 PM

3.16 SCANLON MN CARLTON 0730 PM

3.15 2 SE BAYFIELD WI ASHLAND 0733 PM

3.14 1 S BUYCK MN ST. LOUIS 0645 PM

3.12 NORTHOME MN KOOCHICHING 0731 PM

3.12 1 ESE ESKO MN CARLTON 0735 PM

3.00 3 E PAYNE MN ST. LOUIS 0143 PM Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers

for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

Sunday’s tweet from the NWS in Duluth showed the record high level of the Nemadji River, just south of Superior, Wisconsin:

Have a look at these photos of Flash Flooding on the Nemadji River. This is a record river flow for the Nemadji River South of Superior. Here is a comparison between yesterday and today. pic.twitter.com/L6jweIVpYL — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 17, 2018

A dam break prompted a flash flood warning Monday afternoon along the Tamarack River:

3:30 PM: THE RADIGAN FLOWAGE DAM ON THE TAMARACK RIVER HAS LIKELY BROKEN! FLOODING IS OCCURING! #WIWX pic.twitter.com/itiYTOvaSw — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 18, 2018

Flood warnings remain in effect for parts of east-central and northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

Details of the flood warning in Pine, Carlton and Douglas counties:

National Weather Service Duluth MN

425 PM CDT MON JUN 18 2018

MNC017-115-WIC031-191000-

/O.CON.KDLH.FA.W.0005.000000T0000Z-180619T1000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Pine MN-Carlton MN-Douglas WI-

425 PM CDT MON JUN 18 2018

…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR

NORTHEASTERN PINE…SOUTHEASTERN CARLTON AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS

COUNTIES…

At 425 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding across the

warned area. The Nemadji River continues flooding areas in and

around Superior. Westbound lanes on Highway 2 in Superior have

opened to two way traffic. There still are several road closures in

effect, please go to DouglasCountyWI.org or www.511wi.gov for more

detailed information. Please continue to follow all detours and road

closures.

The river gauge south of Superior has crested and continues to

recede as of 4 PM CDT. Around midnight the Nemadji River crested at

31.0 feet. As of 3 PM CDT the Nemadji River was at 26.4 feet and

falling.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Superior, Mahtowa, Wrenshall, Holyoke, Wisconsin Point, Nemadji,

Foxboro, Pleasant Valley, Nickerson, Belden, Chaffey, Harlis,

Pattison State Park, Scotts Corner, Patzau, and Jay Cooke State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

For up-to-date road closure information visit DouglasCountyWI.org or

www.511wi.gov.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

Road closures

Several roads and highways remained closed due to washouts from the heavy rains and flooding:

Flash Flooding Closes, Washes Out Roads In Northern Wisconsin – photo is US 2 in Bayfield County, North Fish Creek, approx. 1 mile east of the intersection with County G. @WPR https://t.co/afrxUUsvxZ pic.twitter.com/CpvcT8IuCC — WisDOT NW Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) June 18, 2018

If you are traveling in NE Minnesota, be aware of a closure on Hwy 23 several miles south of Jay Cooke State Park. Heavy rains washed out part of the road between CR 1 and CR 8. Check https://t.co/yhtPwRf2sU before you travel for closure, traffic and construction info. pic.twitter.com/ea9TqFC6bB — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) June 18, 2018

Highway 48 at the St. Croix River in Pine County is also closed due to a washout, according to MNDOT.

Check with the Minnesota Department of Transportation or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for the latest road closures.

Rain chances

Thankfully, there isn’t any heavy rain expected in the northland the next couple of days.

There will probably be some occasional scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms in the southern half of Minnesota into parts of Wisconsin Monday night into Tuesday, with a smaller chance on Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Monday night through Wednesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Temperature trends

Highs will be mostly in the 70s Tuesday, with a few spots reaching the lower 80s far north:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday, upper 70s on Friday.

I hope that you have a good week!