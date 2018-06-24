Best chance of Monday thunderstorms in western Minnesota; steamy later this week

Most of the Twin Cities metro area was rain-free Sunday afternoon, but a part of northeastern Ramsey county and a portion of northern Washington county had one-half-inch to one inch of rain, according to radar estimates.

We really don’t need any rain right now, so people in the rain-free portion of the metro area were probably happy.

Portions of southwestern Minnesota and south-central Minnesota had strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening.

There was even a tornado warning for this twister around 3:52 p.m. Sunday in southwestern Minnesota:

Here is a picture from the tornado warned storm from 3:52pm northeast of Arco. Take cover if you're in the warning! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/AN85bIjQR1 — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) June 24, 2018

The Storm Prediction Center lists the location as two miles northeast of Arco, Minnesota:

Arco is west of Marshall, Minnesota.

Heavy rains prompted some flash flood warnings and flood warnings in portions of southwestern and south-central Minnesota Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening.

The Twin Cities office of the NWS has a map of all the current warnings, you can click on map for warning details.

Southwestern and south-central Minnesota could see some scattered strong thunderstorms into Sunday night.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Monday and Tuesday rain chances

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the Twin Cities on Monday, with the best chance later in the day.

Western Minnesota will have the best chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms Monday morning and afternoon, then the showers and thunderstorms spread eastward Monday evening and Monday night.

The southern two-thirds of Minnesota could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Monday and Tuesday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota will have Monday afternoon highs in the 70s, with some 60s near Lake Superior:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, followed by lower 80s Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday. Friday looks steamy, with a high in the lower 90s.

I hope that you have a good week!