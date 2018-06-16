Metro thunderstorms linger into early afternoon, then steamy with a thunderstorm chance

You might have to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities this weekend.
It’s going to be a soggy Saturday morning and early afternoon for much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area. Spots that see the most thunderstorm activity could see some localized flooding. Southern Minnesota and the metro area could see scattered thunderstorms redevelop later this afternoon and this evening.
Elsewhere, central and northern Minnesota could see scattered thunderstorms this Saturday morning, with more numerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Additional periods of thunderstorms are expected in Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight and on Sunday.
Severe weather risk
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities metro area and points to the west and east of the metro today and tonight:
Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.
To the north, including the Duluth area, there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight.
Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible:
The SPC categorical outlook shows a chance of a tornado in the enhanced risk area today and tonight:
On Sunday, the Twin Cities metro area and much of central and southern Minnesota are in a slight risk category for severe weather:
Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.
This will be a good weekend to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone nearby for weather warnings.
Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.
Heat warnings and advisories
The Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota will see hot afternoon temperatures this weekend.
The excessive heat warning for the metro area continues through early Sunday evening, and much of southern Minnesota has a heat advisory:
Details of the excessive heat warning for the metro area:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
644 AM CDT Sat Jun 16 2018
MNZ060>063-068>070-162000-
/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180618T0100Z/
Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,
Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings
644 AM CDT Sat Jun 16 2018
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY…
* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine
with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the 98 to 103
range this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon. In addition,
low temperatures tonight will only fall into the mid or upper
70s which will not allow for comfortable cooling.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active
outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as
children and the elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency…call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous
situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…
and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Here are some southern Minnesota heat advisory details:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
644 AM CDT Sat Jun 16 2018
MNZ076>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ024-162000-
/O.CON.KMPX.HT.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-180618T0100Z/
Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-
Faribault-Freeborn-Pierce-
Including the cities of Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,
Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea,
River Falls, and Prescott
644 AM CDT Sat Jun 16 2018
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY…
* TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the lower 90s will combine
with high humidity to yield peak heat indices in the 98 to 103
range this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon. In addition,
low temperatures tonight will only fall into the mid 70s which
will not allow for comfortable cooling.
* IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active
outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as
children and the elderly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned
room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When
possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency…call 9 1 1.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:
Here are some heat safety tips:
