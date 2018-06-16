Metro thunderstorms linger into early afternoon, then steamy with a thunderstorm chance

You might have to have a backup plan for your outdoor activities this weekend.

It’s going to be a soggy Saturday morning and early afternoon for much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area. Spots that see the most thunderstorm activity could see some localized flooding. Southern Minnesota and the metro area could see scattered thunderstorms redevelop later this afternoon and this evening.

Elsewhere, central and northern Minnesota could see scattered thunderstorms this Saturday morning, with more numerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Additional periods of thunderstorms are expected in Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight and on Sunday.

Severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities metro area and points to the west and east of the metro today and tonight:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

To the north, including the Duluth area, there is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight.

Enhanced risk means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible:

The SPC categorical outlook shows a chance of a tornado in the enhanced risk area today and tonight:

On Sunday, the Twin Cities metro area and much of central and southern Minnesota are in a slight risk category for severe weather:

This will be a good weekend to have your NOAA weather radio or mobile phone nearby for weather warnings.

Travelers will want to be aware of which county they are in, because weather warning headlines typically list the county or counties being warned.

Heat warnings and advisories

The Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota will see hot afternoon temperatures this weekend.

The excessive heat warning for the metro area continues through early Sunday evening, and much of southern Minnesota has a heat advisory:

Details of the excessive heat warning for the metro area:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

644 AM CDT Sat Jun 16 2018 MNZ060>063-068>070-162000-

/O.CON.KMPX.EH.W.0002.000000T0000Z-180618T0100Z/

Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater,

Chaska, Shakopee, and Hastings

Here are some southern Minnesota heat advisory details:

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:

Here are some heat safety tips:

Programming note

