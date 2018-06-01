Meteorological summer begins; Saturday the wettest day of this weekend

Today is the first day of meteorological summer. Meteorologists are generally reasonable people, so most meteorologists call the three warmest months of the year (June, July, August) summer. If you’re a stickler for detail, astronomical summer begins June 21, with the summer solstice. Some of us celebrate both dates!

It’s ironic that the Twin Cities has already seen plenty of summery weather.

The Twin Cities metro area had an average May temp (taking into account an average of each daily high and low temp) of 67.8 degrees:

That makes May 2018 the second warmest May in Twin Cities weather records dating back to 1873, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office listing:

Meteorologist and climatologist Dr. Mark Seeley, who appeared on MPR’s Morning Edition today, says that May 2018 was Minnesota’s third warmest May, trailing only 1977 and 1934.

Temperature trends

Highs this Friday afternoon will range from 50s along the north shore of Lake Superior to the upper 80s in parts of southwestern Minnesota.

Most of the Twin Cities metro area will probably top out close to 80.

Saturday highs will range from the 50s northeast to 70s south:

The metro area will probably reach the upper 60s to around 70.

70s will be common in the south on Sunday, with 60s north:

Twin Cities highs are expected to reach the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain opportunities

There’s been some patchy drizzle in northeastern Minnesota this morning. Northwestern Minnesota could see a few scattered showers this Friday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into western Minnesota late Friday evening and spread eastward overnight, arriving in eastern Minnesota by daybreak Saturday.

Periods of showers and t-storms are likely statewide on Saturday and Saturday evening.

Northeastern Minnesota could see a lingering Sunday morning shower, but most of Minnesota should see a dry Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Friday evening through Sunday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Severe weather outlook

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather Friday night in parts of west-central and southwestern Minnesota:

The dark green shaded area in the remainder of western Minnesota indicates a marginal risk of severe weather.

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, while marginal risk indicates the possibility of an isolated severe thunderstorm:

On Saturday and Saturday night, SPC shows general (non-severe) thunderstorms for Minnesota:

Check back for updates.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.