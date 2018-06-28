Heat builds across Minnesota; thunderstorms up north Thursday

The steamy heat is coming.

Thursday will be warm in most of Minnesota with highs well into the 80s:

I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots in the south touch 90. Dew point temperatures will be rising too, so it’ll feel sticky Thursday afternoon. Friday will be even warmer, with highs well into the 90s and dew points in the 70s.

Heat index values will top 100 degrees in much of southern and east-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Friday afternoon:

Heat watches, warnings and advisories

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for a large section of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, plus west-central Wisconsin from 11 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Friday:

Details of the excessive heat watch:

Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Foley,

Elk River, Cambridge, Center City, Willmar, Litchfield,

Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Olivia,

Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, Redwood Falls,

New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Red Wing, St James,

Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, Albert Lea,

Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott,

Menomonie, Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

224 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning

through Friday evening. * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Friday. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range appear

possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors

or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children and the

elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay

in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up

on relatives and neighbors.

Parts of southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin have an excessive heat warning for Friday:

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …Dangerous Heat Friday, Into Saturday… .Summer heat and humidity move in for Friday and Saturday. The

100 to 110 Friday, and 90 to 100 Saturday. Just 1/2 hour exposure to this high heat could result in heat

Including the cities of Decorah, Waukon, Oelwein, Elkader,

Wabasha, Winona, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,

Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Mauston, Friendship,

Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY…

FRIDAY…

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT

SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued an Excessive

Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. A

Heat Advisory has also been issued. This Heat Advisory is in

* TEMPERATURE…afternoon heat indices from 105 to 110 Friday, 95 to 105 Saturday.

* IMPACTS…heat related illness will occur in as little as 30 minutes with exposure to the extreme heat.

minutes with exposure to the extreme heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A heat advisory includes the Rochester area on Friday:

313 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT

SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect from noon Friday to 7 PM CDT

Saturday. * TEMPERATURE…afternoon heat indices from 95 to 105 Friday, 95

to 100 Saturday. * IMPACTS…heat related illness will occur in as little as 30

minutes with exposure to the extreme heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors. Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

Thunderstorm chances

Northern and central Minnesota will probably see scattered showers and thunderstorms at times Thursday. Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see an isolated afternoon-early evening shower or thunderstorm.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather in much of the northern half of Minnesota this Thursday and Thursday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

A small part of northwestern Minnesota, along the Red River, is in the SPC enhanced risk category for severe weather Thursday.

This best chance of thunderstorms shifts southward for Saturday into Saturday night.

It would be good to stay aware of what county you are in if you are traveling the next few days, since county names are listed in watches and warnings.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday through Saturday night and Sunday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Some already soggy areas in southern Minnesota could see an inch or two of rain this weekend, with most of it falling Saturday and Saturday night:

Isolated 3-inch amounts are possible.

Check later forecasts, especially if you are in a low spot or near a river.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.