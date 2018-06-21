Happy astronomical summer! Brighter skies ahead

It looks like we’ll see more sunshine the next few days. The stubborn low-pressure system that slogged through Iowa this week is finally moving on. Watch the low and it’s showery arc crawl east into Michigan over the next couple days on NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model.

Heavy rainfall in southwest Minnesota

Multi-inch rainfall totals fell overnight in southwest Minnesota.

A widespread 2 to 3.5" of rain fell across portions of southwest Minnesota during the past 24 hours. Some locations including Fairmont reported over 4". #mnwx pic.twitter.com/12jPt2vlR0 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 21, 2018

No big heat waves

So far the Twin Cities has logged an impressive 8 days at or above 90 degrees this year. Our annual average is 11 days so we’re ahead of that pace. We bounce a few degrees either side of 80 for the next few days. Highs closer to 90 are likely as we close out June.

Rivers still running high

Several rivers, including the Minnesota, Redwood, Cottonwood, South Fork Crow, and Chippewa (WI) are running high. Some locations are already above flood stage or will rise above flood stage soon. The latest river levels and forecasts are available here: https://t.co/cRJOB4sBWy pic.twitter.com/9Acq5GcjR2 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 21, 2018

Astronomical summer arrives

Happy Summer Solstice! The solstice occurred at 5:07 AM Central Time. It's the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. The sun rose in the Twin Cities at 5:27 AM and will set at 9:03 PM for 15 hours and 36 minutes of daylight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/iqjml7HAoy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 21, 2018

Mets unite

Meteorologists across the country today are showing their stripes in awareness of climate change.

Earth’s temperatures are warming – simple, but clear visual as shown by the colored bands on my coffee mug (yearly, blue to red). #ClimateChange #MetsUnite For more information on this design: https://t.co/EpRS6CELTL and the story: https://t.co/F3xr45e93J pic.twitter.com/T1HA2dmS1Q — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) June 21, 2018

As always you can see and hear our work reporting on climate science, news, and solutions on MPR’s Climate Cast.