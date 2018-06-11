Gusty winds as thunderstorms move through

Gusty winds around storms

Thunderstorms that have not been otherwise severe have produced some unusual and interesting wind outflow today behind the storms. Winds have gusted to 50 to 60 mph and downed some trees in central Minnesota.

At 440 PM, several reports of strong winds estimated between 50

and 60 mph are occurring over parts of central Minnesota,

especially just north of St. Cloud in the Sartell area. Tree

damage has also been reported. https://t.co/rqmKlRm4vZ #mnwx — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) June 11, 2018

Gusty winds to around 50 mph are possible in the Twin Cities and eastern the storms pass through this evening. The process behind these winds are unusual and may be the result of a gravity wave.

Heavy rainfall across central Minnesota

Thunderstorms across Minnesota produced some heavy rainfall Monday. Several locations in central Minnesota picked up 3″ to 4″ rainfall totals. Doppler storm total rainfall mode paints a swath of 3″+ rainfall totals in central Minnesota.

Radar estimates that 4 inches of rain has fallen south of Litchfield and west of Hutchinson this morning, as well as west of Glenwood. A rain gauge in 1 mile east of Cosmos has measured 3.05" of rain in the past 6 hours. We would appreciate any additional rainfall reports! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Vu964sjrmH — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 11, 2018

Beautiful air mass arrives Tuesday

The air mass behind our front is pleasantly cool and dry. Highs in the 70s will rule most of Minnesota Tuesday with highs near 80 in southern Minnesota.

Hot and sticky by Saturday

Heat and humidity return late this week. Highs push 90 by Saturday in the Twin Cities.