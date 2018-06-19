From soggy to sunny

June monsoon

Welcome to the 4th straight day that many locations in Minnesota have recorded rainfall. It’s a lush green landscape this June at the Weather Lab.

Several inches

Most of the state has bagged 1 to 3 inches of rainfall since last Friday. Several locations in eastern Minnesota are feeling the soggy impacts of 3 to 8 inches-plus.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals over the past week from the Twin Cities NWS.

Rainfall map from the past week. Areas shown in orange and red have received over 3 inches of rain. Some locations in northern Wisconsin have received over 8" of rain in the past 7 days. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/teqOmpfA6T — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 19, 2018

Close to the Weather Lab in the southwest metro, the nearby CoCoRaHS observer has dutifully logged 3.64″ of rain this month.

You can find your nearest observer here.

Brighter days ahead

The sun comes out Wednesday. It looks like a nice stretch of summer weather ahead as meteorological summer welcomes astronomical summer Thursday. Highs in the low 80s, with fairly comfortable dew points in the upper 50s rule the next week or so.

Flood zone cleanup

We are once again reminded of the power of water in a warmer, wetter atmosphere. Cleanup is still in progress up north after another 1 in 1,000-year flood event.

WIS 35 bridge through Pattison State Park. Black River is receding. #floodupdate @511WI pic.twitter.com/i1ksTbo8Vn — WisDOT NW Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) June 19, 2018

@NWSduluth This was Delta-Drummond road (Bayfield County WI) on Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/HlGTtO0u8P — Joshua Weber (@Webstradamus_) June 19, 2018