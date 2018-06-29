Excessive heat warning for much of MN and western WI today

Severe thunderstorms moved across parts of northern Minnesota this morning, packing damaging winds and hail of 1-inch diameter in some spots.

There were several reports of trees blown over and other wind damage.

Here are some severe weather reports from the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service, with location and county highlighted:

And here are a few severe weather reports from the Duluth NWS office:

Excessive heat warning

Temperatures will rise into the upper 90s in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this afternoon, with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That combination of heat and moisture will generate peak heat index values of 104 to 109 in many areas:

The maps above show the counties for which the Twin Cities NWS office has warning responsibility.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today:

Portions of southwestern Minnesota and central Minnesota are in a heat advisory this afternoon and evening.

Details of the excessive heat warning:

Here are some heat safety tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:

You’ll want to take it easy out there today!

If you don’t have air conditioning, there are places to go to stay cool.

Thunderstorm chances

The morning wave of thunderstorms will exit northeastern Minnesota by late morning. There could be an isolated shower/thunderstorm in west-central and northern Minnesota later this afternoon, with a better chance of showers and thunderstorm later this evening and overnight Friday night. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe.

The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota will see our best chance of thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night into Sunday.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday afternoon through Sunday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

It will probably rain in some areas that look dry in the loop, but it shows the general pattern within the NAM model.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the metro area and points to the south and southeast Saturday and Saturday night:

Slight risk means that scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Weekend temps

Cooler highs are expected on Saturday, with 80s for about the southeastern half of Minnesota, and 70s northwest:

Sunday will feature mostly 70s, with lower 80s southeast:

The Sunday temps will feel much cooler than our Friday temps!