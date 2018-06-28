Excessive heat warning includes metro Friday; thunderstorms at times on Saturday

I heard some people say that it felt steamy in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

Add 10 to 12 degrees and a bit more moisture and you’ll have an idea of how it will feel Friday afternoon.

Temperatures in the upper 90s and dew point temps in the 70s Friday afternoon could spike heat index values into the 100 to 112 degree range in the metro area and much of southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin:

Excessive heat warning

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities metro area and a large section of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday:

Here are the excessive heat warning details:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

246 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 MNZ051-059>063-066>070-074>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ023>028-290400-

/O.UPG.KMPX.EH.A.0002.180629T1600Z-180630T0100Z/

/O.NEW.KMPX.EH.W.0003.180629T1600Z-180630T0300Z/

Sherburne-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-McLeod-Sibley-

Carver-Scott-Dakota-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-

Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-St. Croix-

Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire-

Including the cities of Elk River, Monticello, Minneapolis,

Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska,

Shakopee, Hastings, New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,

Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont,

Blue Earth, Albert Lea, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Menomonie,

Durand, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire

246 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT

FRIDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM

CDT Friday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect. * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Friday. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range appear

possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When

possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work…the occupational safety

and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest

breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome

by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat

stroke is an emergency…call 9 1 1. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…

and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Areas just west and north of the warning area are in an excessive heat watch for Friday:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

246 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 MNZ044-045-049-050-052-053-057-058-065-073-WIZ014>016-290400-

/O.EXT.KMPX.EH.A.0002.180629T1600Z-180630T0300Z/

Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Isanti-Chisago-Kandiyohi-Meeker-

Renville-Redwood-Polk-Barron-Rusk-

Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, St Cloud, Foley,

Cambridge, Center City, Willmar, Litchfield, Olivia,

Redwood Falls, Osceola, Rice Lake, and Ladysmith

246 PM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018 …EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will

combine with high humidity to yield dangerous heat indices on

Friday. Peak heat indices in the 100 to 110 range appear

possible. * IMPACTS…Heat illnesses are possible for those active

outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as

children and the elderly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay

in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up

on relatives and neighbors.

Portions of southwestern Minnesota are in a heat advisory Friday afternoon and evening.

Heat safety tips

Here’s a summary of heat safety tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke have these symptoms:

We’ll want to take it easy on Friday.

Thunderstorm chances

The best chance of thunderstorms overnight Thursday night and Friday morning will be in northern Minnesota.

Some spots in northern Minnesota could see strong to severe thunderstorms.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

The Twin Cities metro area has a chance of an isolated thunderstorm early Friday.

Southern, central and northeastern Minnesota are good candidates for some periods of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Saturday night, with a lingering thunderstorm chance on Sunday.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Saturday through Sunday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Weekend temps

Saturday highs retreat to the 80s over about the southeastern half of Minnesota, with 70s elsewhere:

There will be a lot of 70s on Sunday, with lower 80s to the southeast:

After working virtually non-stop on Friday, our air-conditioners will have a much easier workload this weekend.