Chance of thunderstorms increases later today; cooler and less humid Sunday

It’s still humid today in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota. But most areas won’t be as hot as they were on Friday.

The Twin Cities metro area could hit about 90 degrees this Saturday afternoon, with lower 90s in southeastern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has a heat advisory until 7 p.m. this Saturday for Goodhue county and most of southeastern Minnesota, plus neighboring counties in Wisconsin:

Details of the heat advisory:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

322 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018 …Dangerous Heat Again Today… .Today will be another hot day with afternoon heat indices of 95

to 110. The highest values will occur over western Wisconsin into

portions of northeast Iowa where an Excessive Heat Warning remains

in effect. Just one-half hour exposure to this high heat could result in

heat-related illnesses. IAZ008-009-018-019-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-WIZ017-029-032-033-

301630-

/O.CON.KARX.HT.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-180701T0000Z/

Mitchell-Howard-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-

Mower-Fillmore-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Charles City, New Hampton,

Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston,

Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, and Whitehall

322 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018 …HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING… * TEMPERATURE…afternoon heat indices from 95 to 105. * IMPACTS…heat related illness will occur in as little as 30

minutes with exposure to the extreme heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Seek out air-conditioned

places such as shopping malls, movie theaters, libraries, or

cooling centers. Check on the elderly who are very susceptible to the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances.

The heat index will be a bit higher in Houston county of far southeastern Minnesota, where an excessive heat warning runs until 7 p.m. today.

The northern half of Minnesota and western Minnesota will have comfortable high temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

Thunderstorm chances

Northern and central Minnesota could see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorm chances will be higher in the south.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area, plus western Wisconsin.

Those same areas have a very good chance of periodic showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has the Twin Cities metro area and about the southeastern half of Minnesota, plus western WI, in a slight risk of severe weather today through tonight:

Slight risk means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible:

A small area in far southern Minnesota is in the SPC enhanced risk of severe weather.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and updates are also posted on the MPR News live weather blog.

Flash flood watch south

The ground is nearly saturated in some parts of southern Minnesota, and they could see several rounds of thunderstorms later today and overnight tonight.

There is a flash flood watch in effect from 4 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Sunday for four counties in far southern Minnesota:

Details of the flash flood watch:

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

251 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018 MNZ091>093-301600-

/O.NEW.KMPX.FF.A.0005.180630T2100Z-180701T1200Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

251 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018 …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Minnesota,

including the following areas, Faribault, Freeborn, and

Martin. * From this afternoon into Sunday morning * Heavy rainfall associated with several rounds of thunderstorms

may lead to flash flooding. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are

possible, with localized totals up to 3 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will be comfortable statewide, with mostly upper 70s north and lower 80s in the south:

Our average high temp is 83 degrees this time of year.

Twin Cities metro are highs are expected to reach the middle 80s Monday, followed by upper 80s Tuesday and lower 90s on the 4th of July.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. this weekend.