A very nice Friday; mild weekend temps, some could see a shower or thunderstorm

Congratulations if you have today off!
Temperatures will be comfortable, and most Minnesotans will see at least some sunshine.
Even if you’re working today, you’ll have several hours of daylight after work.
I love this time of year!
Rain opportunities
West-central and southwestern Minnesota could see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm anytime from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.
We could see occasional scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm anywhere in Minnesota on Sunday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential scattered rain pattern this weekend:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.
Temperature trends
Friday afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s in far southern Minnesota and parts of the northeast. Some spots in northwestern Minnesota could see middle 80s. The Twin Cities metro area will probably creep into the lower 80s later this afternoon.
Our average high is 81 degrees in the Twin Cities this time of year.
Saturday highs will be pleasant:
Sunday highs will be mainly in the 70s:
Easterly winds will bring cool 60s to areas along and near the north shore of Lake Superior.
Twin Cities highs are projected to reach the upper 70s Monday and around 80 on Tuesday, followed by middle 80s Wednesday.
Flooding update
You can go to the Twin Cities National Weather Service office web page and click on locations of interest for the latest flooding info.
Here’s a summary of Minnesota flood warnings:
Flood Statement
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
749 PM CDT Thu Jun 21 2018
…The flood warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota…
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur…Scott and
Sibley Counties
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County
…The flood warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota…Wisconsin..
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver and Scott Counties
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota…Hennepin and Scott
Counties
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo and Pepin Counties
.Overview…This river forecast is based on Rain that has fallen across
the basins since last weekend and also 24 hour forecast precipitation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Turn Around…Don`t Drown.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local radio or TV station
for the latest information concerning this flood event.
&&
MNC037-053-139-230649-
/O.CON.KMPX.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/
/SAVM5.1.ER.180621T2045Z.180629T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/
749 PM CDT Thu Jun 21 2018
The Flood Warning continues for
The Minnesota River at Savage.
* until further notice.
* At 7:00 PM Thursday the stage was 702.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast to continue.
* Flood stage is 702.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 707.2 feet by
Thursday evening. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 705.0 feet…Flood waters begin to impact the park road
at Fort Snelling State Park.
* Impact…At 702.0 feet…Barge loading stops at Port Cargill, and
other flood prevention measures are begun. Water begins to impact
Black Dog Road in Burnsville.
* Impact…At 700.0 feet…Flood waters begin to cover trails at Fort
Snelling State Park as well as low parts on the Bloomington Ferry
Bridge trail just east of US 169.
Updated flood statements are expected later this morning.
Areas near the Mississippi River at Winona and La Crosse are expected to see minor flooding as the river continues to rise:
Flood Warning
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
422 AM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
…A Flood Warning Has Been Issued for the Mississippi River at
Winona and La Crosse…
.Heavy rain from last weekend in the St Croix and Chippewa river
basins will cause minor flooding along the Mississippi River at
Winona and La Crosse. This flooding will continue into next
week.
River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast
precipitation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water,
and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary.
Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two
feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility
vehicles. Turn Around, Don`t Drown!
Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including
NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements.
Additional river and weather information is available at…
http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .
You can click on this map for the latest river levels, as well as forecast river levels at many locations.
Here’s a hydrograph for the Minnesota River at Jordan:
More rain Monday night and Tuesday
We don’t need additional rain right now, but we could see some soaking rains next week, especially late Monday into Tuesday:
