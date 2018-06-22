A very nice Friday; mild weekend temps, some could see a shower or thunderstorm

Congratulations if you have today off!

Temperatures will be comfortable, and most Minnesotans will see at least some sunshine.

Even if you’re working today, you’ll have several hours of daylight after work.

I love this time of year!

Rain opportunities

West-central and southwestern Minnesota could see scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm anytime from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

We could see occasional scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm anywhere in Minnesota on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential scattered rain pattern this weekend:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Temperature trends

Friday afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s in far southern Minnesota and parts of the northeast. Some spots in northwestern Minnesota could see middle 80s. The Twin Cities metro area will probably creep into the lower 80s later this afternoon.

Our average high is 81 degrees in the Twin Cities this time of year.

Saturday highs will be pleasant:

Sunday highs will be mainly in the 70s:

Easterly winds will bring cool 60s to areas along and near the north shore of Lake Superior.

Twin Cities highs are projected to reach the upper 70s Monday and around 80 on Tuesday, followed by middle 80s Wednesday.

Flooding update

You can go to the Twin Cities National Weather Service office web page and click on locations of interest for the latest flooding info.

Here’s a summary of Minnesota flood warnings:

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

749 PM CDT Thu Jun 21 2018 …The flood warning continues for the following rivers in

Minnesota… Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur…Scott and

Sibley Counties

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County

…The flood warning continues for the following rivers in

Minnesota…Wisconsin..

Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet

Counties

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver and Scott Counties

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota…Hennepin and Scott

Counties

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo and Pepin Counties .Overview…This river forecast is based on Rain that has fallen across

the basins since last weekend and also 24 hour forecast precipitation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Turn Around…Don`t Drown. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local radio or TV station

for the latest information concerning this flood event. && MNC037-053-139-230649-

/O.CON.KMPX.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/

/SAVM5.1.ER.180621T2045Z.180629T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/

749 PM CDT Thu Jun 21 2018 The Flood Warning continues for

The Minnesota River at Savage.

* until further notice.

* At 7:00 PM Thursday the stage was 702.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast to continue.

* Flood stage is 702.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 707.2 feet by

Thursday evening. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 705.0 feet…Flood waters begin to impact the park road

at Fort Snelling State Park.

* Impact…At 702.0 feet…Barge loading stops at Port Cargill, and

other flood prevention measures are begun. Water begins to impact

Black Dog Road in Burnsville.

* Impact…At 700.0 feet…Flood waters begin to cover trails at Fort

Snelling State Park as well as low parts on the Bloomington Ferry

Bridge trail just east of US 169.

Updated flood statements are expected later this morning.

Areas near the Mississippi River at Winona and La Crosse are expected to see minor flooding as the river continues to rise:

Flood Warning

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

422 AM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018 …A Flood Warning Has Been Issued for the Mississippi River at

Winona and La Crosse… .Heavy rain from last weekend in the St Croix and Chippewa river

basins will cause minor flooding along the Mississippi River at

Winona and La Crosse. This flooding will continue into next

week. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast

precipitation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water,

and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two

feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility

vehicles. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including

NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at…

http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

You can click on this map for the latest river levels, as well as forecast river levels at many locations.

Here’s a hydrograph for the Minnesota River at Jordan:

More rain Monday night and Tuesday

We don’t need additional rain right now, but we could see some soaking rains next week, especially late Monday into Tuesday:

